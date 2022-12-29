By Express News Service

KK Shailaja

CPM’s decision to not let former health minister K K Shailaja accept the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay award shot her to the limelight in 2022.

She was chosen for the award for showing exemplary leadership, and contribution in improving the lives of the masses through an enhanced public health system and assertive management of the Nipah and Covid outbreaks in the state.

The party, however, felt accepting the award instituted in the name of an anti-Communist would not be ideal for a central committee member.

M V Govindan

The CPM zeroed in on 69-year-old M V Govindan, then second-in-command in the Pinarayi cabinet, to lead the party in Kerala when incumbent Kodiyeri Balakrishnan chose to step down due to ill health. In no time, the ‘master’-turned-ideologue made it clear that he means business.

Govindan kicked up a row when he openly rejected the Left government’s decision to increase the pension age in state PSUs and even warned that any decision taken without consulting the party may face a premature death. He was later elected to the Politburo.

Shashi tharoor

The three-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor never imagined that his popularity would skyrocket when he contested the Congress president’s election. Despite tasting defeat at the hands of Mallikarjun Kharge, the 66-year-old created ripples. His desire to focus on state politics came as a shocker, giving anxiety pangs to chief minister-hopefuls in the Congress.

P T usha

It was a year of recognition for the ‘Payyoli Express’. P T Usha was elected president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). She is now the first woman in the country to secure the much-coveted position. Earlier, she was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Byju raveendran

Byju Raveendran, the creator of ‘Byju’s - The Learning App’, was in the news for the wrong reasons in 2022. The Kannur native, who built the multi-billion-dollar edtech startup, was summoned by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights following allegations that the company is indulging in malpractices by luring parents and children to its platforms. Byju’s, which acquired Aakash Educational Services Limited for $1B in 2022, was also in the news after it laid off 2,500 employees.

E P jayarajan

Despite being accused by rivals within and outside the CPM as the centre of bourgeois tendencies in the Left, E P Jayarajan is still going strong. He was the party’s natural choice for convenor. But not being chosen as party state secretary came as a blow. EP was the centre of attention again when P Jayarajan accused him of amassing wealth, which has taken a toll on his image.

Mammootty

Of the two big Ms in Mollywood, Mammootty took top spot this year, with blockbuster Bheeshma Parvam leading the way and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’s IFFK acclaim underlining the claim. Along the way, Rorschach and CBI V also contributed with varying box office successes. He also delivered a discussion-worthy turn in his first direct OTT release, Puzhu.

Arif mohammed khan

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who has been engaged in a bitter feud with the LDF government on various issues, stepped up his offensive by going public with the alleged nepotism in appointments in the higher education sector. In a break from convention, he convened a press conference at Raj Bhavan and levelled damning allegations against the chief minister and the ruling front. Khan followed it up by frequently criticising the government through media interactions, which led to a public spat between him and Pinarayi Vijayan.

Nanchamma

It was a proud moment for Kerala and the entire tribal community in the country when 62-year-old Nanchamma received the national award for best female playback singer from President Droupadi Murmu. She received a standing ovation at the ceremony. The Attappadi resident won the award for her unique rendition of the song Kalakatha... in the movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum directed by the late Sachy. She later proceeded to England for an arts and music programme and visited Liverpool, the land of the ‘The Beatles’.

H S Prannoy

Shuttler H S Prannoy became the No 1 men’s player in the BWF Tour rankings released on September 6. He will end the year as the No 8 ranked player. Prannoy, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, started 2022 with a quarterfinal finish in the Indian Open in January. In the Swiss Open held in March, he was the runner-up, losing to Leonardus Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the final. At the Indonesia Open in June, Prannoy earned a semi-final finish. He was also instrumental in India winning the Thomas Cup.

KK Shailaja CPM’s decision to not let former health minister K K Shailaja accept the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay award shot her to the limelight in 2022. She was chosen for the award for showing exemplary leadership, and contribution in improving the lives of the masses through an enhanced public health system and assertive management of the Nipah and Covid outbreaks in the state. The party, however, felt accepting the award instituted in the name of an anti-Communist would not be ideal for a central committee member. M V Govindan The CPM zeroed in on 69-year-old M V Govindan, then second-in-command in the Pinarayi cabinet, to lead the party in Kerala when incumbent Kodiyeri Balakrishnan chose to step down due to ill health. In no time, the ‘master’-turned-ideologue made it clear that he means business. Govindan kicked up a row when he openly rejected the Left government’s decision to increase the pension age in state PSUs and even warned that any decision taken without consulting the party may face a premature death. He was later elected to the Politburo. Shashi tharoor The three-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor never imagined that his popularity would skyrocket when he contested the Congress president’s election. Despite tasting defeat at the hands of Mallikarjun Kharge, the 66-year-old created ripples. His desire to focus on state politics came as a shocker, giving anxiety pangs to chief minister-hopefuls in the Congress. P T usha It was a year of recognition for the ‘Payyoli Express’. P T Usha was elected president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). She is now the first woman in the country to secure the much-coveted position. Earlier, she was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Byju raveendran Byju Raveendran, the creator of ‘Byju’s - The Learning App’, was in the news for the wrong reasons in 2022. The Kannur native, who built the multi-billion-dollar edtech startup, was summoned by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights following allegations that the company is indulging in malpractices by luring parents and children to its platforms. Byju’s, which acquired Aakash Educational Services Limited for $1B in 2022, was also in the news after it laid off 2,500 employees. E P jayarajan Despite being accused by rivals within and outside the CPM as the centre of bourgeois tendencies in the Left, E P Jayarajan is still going strong. He was the party’s natural choice for convenor. But not being chosen as party state secretary came as a blow. EP was the centre of attention again when P Jayarajan accused him of amassing wealth, which has taken a toll on his image. Mammootty Of the two big Ms in Mollywood, Mammootty took top spot this year, with blockbuster Bheeshma Parvam leading the way and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’s IFFK acclaim underlining the claim. Along the way, Rorschach and CBI V also contributed with varying box office successes. He also delivered a discussion-worthy turn in his first direct OTT release, Puzhu. Arif mohammed khan Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who has been engaged in a bitter feud with the LDF government on various issues, stepped up his offensive by going public with the alleged nepotism in appointments in the higher education sector. In a break from convention, he convened a press conference at Raj Bhavan and levelled damning allegations against the chief minister and the ruling front. Khan followed it up by frequently criticising the government through media interactions, which led to a public spat between him and Pinarayi Vijayan. Nanchamma It was a proud moment for Kerala and the entire tribal community in the country when 62-year-old Nanchamma received the national award for best female playback singer from President Droupadi Murmu. She received a standing ovation at the ceremony. The Attappadi resident won the award for her unique rendition of the song Kalakatha... in the movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum directed by the late Sachy. She later proceeded to England for an arts and music programme and visited Liverpool, the land of the ‘The Beatles’. H S Prannoy Shuttler H S Prannoy became the No 1 men’s player in the BWF Tour rankings released on September 6. He will end the year as the No 8 ranked player. Prannoy, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, started 2022 with a quarterfinal finish in the Indian Open in January. In the Swiss Open held in March, he was the runner-up, losing to Leonardus Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the final. At the Indonesia Open in June, Prannoy earned a semi-final finish. He was also instrumental in India winning the Thomas Cup.