Home States Kerala

PIT-NDPS Act invoked for the first time in Kerala

Excise department has also sent a list of persons who should be slapped with provisions of the PIT-NDPS Act for approval of the home department.

Published: 29th December 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has started invoking the Prevention of Illicit Traffic (PIT) in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) as a Perumbavoor native became the first person to face preventive detention under the Act. Kerala Home Secretary ordered PIT-NDPS Act against two persons in cases registered within Ernakulam Rural Police limits and Kollam City Police limits on Wednesday.

Anas, 46, of Kanjirakkad, Perumbavoor, was the first to be detained under the Act after being involved in multiple narcotic cases. He was accused in a case related to the seizure of 225 kg of ganja at Karukutty near Angamaly in November 2021. He was convicted in two NDPS cases. He is also accused in two other NDPS cases. Ernakulam Rural police chief Vivek Kumar sent a proposal report to the home department based on which PIT-NDPS Act was invoked.

“The Act was invoked against another person within Kollam City Police limits on the same day. These two cases would be the first incidents in which the state police invoked PIT-NDPS in the state,” Vivek said.

PIT-NDPS Act is similar to Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) which is invoked against a person involved in multiple criminal cases. Earlier, police had invoked KAAPA against people involved in multiple narcotic cases. The maximum period of preventive detention under the Act is two years. The decision to invoke PIT-NDPS Act is taken by the home secretary and a special board comprising two Kerala High Court judges has been constituted to review cases.

Excise department has also sent a list of persons who should be slapped with provisions of the PIT-NDPS Act for approval of the home department.

“It is for the first time, PIT-NDPS Act is being implemented in Kerala even though the provision existed since 1988. The provision is most often used by the Narcotics Control Bureau against persons involved in major narcotic seizures,” Ernakulam Excise Deputy Commissioner R Jayachandran said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PIT-NDPS Act Kerala
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp