PIT-NDPS Act invoked for the first time in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has started invoking the Prevention of Illicit Traffic (PIT) in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) as a Perumbavoor native became the first person to face preventive detention under the Act. Kerala Home Secretary ordered PIT-NDPS Act against two persons in cases registered within Ernakulam Rural Police limits and Kollam City Police limits on Wednesday.

Anas, 46, of Kanjirakkad, Perumbavoor, was the first to be detained under the Act after being involved in multiple narcotic cases. He was accused in a case related to the seizure of 225 kg of ganja at Karukutty near Angamaly in November 2021. He was convicted in two NDPS cases. He is also accused in two other NDPS cases. Ernakulam Rural police chief Vivek Kumar sent a proposal report to the home department based on which PIT-NDPS Act was invoked.

“The Act was invoked against another person within Kollam City Police limits on the same day. These two cases would be the first incidents in which the state police invoked PIT-NDPS in the state,” Vivek said.

PIT-NDPS Act is similar to Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) which is invoked against a person involved in multiple criminal cases. Earlier, police had invoked KAAPA against people involved in multiple narcotic cases. The maximum period of preventive detention under the Act is two years. The decision to invoke PIT-NDPS Act is taken by the home secretary and a special board comprising two Kerala High Court judges has been constituted to review cases.

Excise department has also sent a list of persons who should be slapped with provisions of the PIT-NDPS Act for approval of the home department.

“It is for the first time, PIT-NDPS Act is being implemented in Kerala even though the provision existed since 1988. The provision is most often used by the Narcotics Control Bureau against persons involved in major narcotic seizures,” Ernakulam Excise Deputy Commissioner R Jayachandran said.

KOCHI: The state government has started invoking the Prevention of Illicit Traffic (PIT) in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) as a Perumbavoor native became the first person to face preventive detention under the Act. Kerala Home Secretary ordered PIT-NDPS Act against two persons in cases registered within Ernakulam Rural Police limits and Kollam City Police limits on Wednesday. Anas, 46, of Kanjirakkad, Perumbavoor, was the first to be detained under the Act after being involved in multiple narcotic cases. He was accused in a case related to the seizure of 225 kg of ganja at Karukutty near Angamaly in November 2021. He was convicted in two NDPS cases. He is also accused in two other NDPS cases. Ernakulam Rural police chief Vivek Kumar sent a proposal report to the home department based on which PIT-NDPS Act was invoked. “The Act was invoked against another person within Kollam City Police limits on the same day. These two cases would be the first incidents in which the state police invoked PIT-NDPS in the state,” Vivek said. PIT-NDPS Act is similar to Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) which is invoked against a person involved in multiple criminal cases. Earlier, police had invoked KAAPA against people involved in multiple narcotic cases. The maximum period of preventive detention under the Act is two years. The decision to invoke PIT-NDPS Act is taken by the home secretary and a special board comprising two Kerala High Court judges has been constituted to review cases. Excise department has also sent a list of persons who should be slapped with provisions of the PIT-NDPS Act for approval of the home department. “It is for the first time, PIT-NDPS Act is being implemented in Kerala even though the provision existed since 1988. The provision is most often used by the Narcotics Control Bureau against persons involved in major narcotic seizures,” Ernakulam Excise Deputy Commissioner R Jayachandran said.