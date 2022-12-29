Teen from Kollam becomes International Chess Master

KOLLAM: Jubin Jimmy, a 16-year-old boy hailing from Uliyakovil, a small village in Kollam district, has emerged as the country's latest international master. The IM title was conferred on Jubin Jimmy at the Vezerkepzo Grand Master Tournament held in Budapest, Hungary, on December 13. He secured his first norm at the open chess tournament in Chennai in 2020. The second norm was secured in August this year at the 28th Abu Dhabi master's chess tournament, and the final norm was secured in Budapest.

Jubin defeated GM Adam Horvath at Budapest in the beginning of this month to cross 2453 in the live ratings. His latest live rating is 2453. The teenager is now three GM norms and 47 rating points away from becoming India's next and Kerala's fourth GM after G N Gopal, S L Narayanan, and Nihal Sarin.

Jubin, a Plus I student, began playing chess at the age of six. According to his father, Jimmy Joseph, he bought a chessboard for his son during the summer vacation in the hope that chess would make the vacation more productive. Jubin told TNIE that it was his father who introduced him to the world of chess. "My father is a hero and a role model for me." He is the one who first introduced me to this game. I could not have accomplished so much without his support.

Meanwhile, Jimmy also has words of praise for the ward. He has an inborn talent for chess. It was after the first standard that we bought him a chessboard. We thought it would be productive, and he would not fight with his brother. Initially, he beat us easily in the game. Then he began to compete with his senior high school students. Later, he became a champion at the district-level tournament, beating all senior students. "Since then, his journey as a world-class chess player began," Jimmy said.

Jubin is now preparing to achieve the Grandmaster title within a year, and to do so by defeating Magnus Carlsen. ''Now I am preparing for the grandmaster tournament," he said.

My biggest dream is to beat the legendary Magnus Carlsen. However, the biggest issue for us is financial constraints. But I will never give up. It is my dream to win the Grand Master title, and I will achieve it under any condition," said Jimmy.

Jimmy says he gets his strength from his family, specifically his mother Jayamma, and his twin brother Jibin Jimmy and younger one Jebin Jimmy.

KOLLAM: Jubin Jimmy, a 16-year-old boy hailing from Uliyakovil, a small village in Kollam district, has emerged as the country's latest international master. The IM title was conferred on Jubin Jimmy at the Vezerkepzo Grand Master Tournament held in Budapest, Hungary, on December 13. He secured his first norm at the open chess tournament in Chennai in 2020. The second norm was secured in August this year at the 28th Abu Dhabi master's chess tournament, and the final norm was secured in Budapest. Jubin defeated GM Adam Horvath at Budapest in the beginning of this month to cross 2453 in the live ratings. His latest live rating is 2453. The teenager is now three GM norms and 47 rating points away from becoming India's next and Kerala's fourth GM after G N Gopal, S L Narayanan, and Nihal Sarin. Jubin, a Plus I student, began playing chess at the age of six. According to his father, Jimmy Joseph, he bought a chessboard for his son during the summer vacation in the hope that chess would make the vacation more productive. Jubin told TNIE that it was his father who introduced him to the world of chess. "My father is a hero and a role model for me." He is the one who first introduced me to this game. I could not have accomplished so much without his support. Meanwhile, Jimmy also has words of praise for the ward. He has an inborn talent for chess. It was after the first standard that we bought him a chessboard. We thought it would be productive, and he would not fight with his brother. Initially, he beat us easily in the game. Then he began to compete with his senior high school students. Later, he became a champion at the district-level tournament, beating all senior students. "Since then, his journey as a world-class chess player began," Jimmy said. Jubin is now preparing to achieve the Grandmaster title within a year, and to do so by defeating Magnus Carlsen. ''Now I am preparing for the grandmaster tournament," he said. My biggest dream is to beat the legendary Magnus Carlsen. However, the biggest issue for us is financial constraints. But I will never give up. It is my dream to win the Grand Master title, and I will achieve it under any condition," said Jimmy. Jimmy says he gets his strength from his family, specifically his mother Jayamma, and his twin brother Jibin Jimmy and younger one Jebin Jimmy.