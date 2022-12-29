Home States Kerala

Teen from Kollam becomes International Chess Master

His latest live rating is 2453. The teenager is now three GM norms and 47 rating points away from becoming India's next and Kerala's fourth GM after G N Gopal, S L Narayanan, and Nihal Sarin.

Published: 29th December 2022 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Jubin Jimmy. (File Photo)

Jubin Jimmy. (File Photo)

KOLLAM: Jubin Jimmy, a 16-year-old boy hailing from Uliyakovil, a small village in Kollam district, has emerged as the country's latest international master. The IM title was conferred on Jubin Jimmy at the Vezerkepzo Grand Master Tournament held in Budapest, Hungary, on December 13. He secured his first norm at the open chess tournament in Chennai in 2020. The second norm was secured in August this year at the 28th Abu Dhabi master's chess tournament, and the final norm was secured in Budapest.

Jubin defeated GM Adam Horvath at Budapest in the beginning of this month to cross 2453 in the live ratings. His latest live rating is 2453. The teenager is now three GM norms and 47 rating points away from becoming India's next and Kerala's fourth GM after G N Gopal, S L Narayanan, and Nihal Sarin.

Jubin, a Plus I student, began playing chess at the age of six. According to his father, Jimmy Joseph, he bought a chessboard for his son during the summer vacation in the hope that chess would make the vacation more productive. Jubin told TNIE that it was his father who introduced him to the world of chess. "My father is a hero and a role model for me." He is the one who first introduced me to this game. I could not have accomplished so much without his support.

Meanwhile, Jimmy also has words of praise for the ward. He has an inborn talent for chess. It was after the first standard that we bought him a chessboard. We thought it would be productive, and he would not fight with his brother. Initially, he beat us easily in the game. Then he began to compete with his senior high school students. Later, he became a champion at the district-level tournament, beating all senior students. "Since then, his journey as a world-class chess player began," Jimmy said.

Jubin is now preparing to achieve the Grandmaster title within a year, and to do so by defeating Magnus Carlsen. ''Now I am preparing for the grandmaster tournament," he said.
My biggest dream is to beat the legendary Magnus Carlsen. However, the biggest issue for us is financial constraints. But I will never give up. It is my dream to win the Grand Master title, and I will achieve it under any condition," said Jimmy.

Jimmy says he gets his strength from his family, specifically his mother Jayamma, and his twin brother Jibin Jimmy and younger one Jebin Jimmy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jubin Jimmy Grand Master Tournament Kollam chess tournament
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp