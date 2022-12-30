2023: A year in the making

By Express News Service

A new year is upon us and it promises to be as eventful as the one it will consign to history. TNIE does some crystal-gazing to give you a sneak peek into what could be in store

5G is heating up

Wireless internet services in Kerala are set for a major boost with leading operators planning a pan-state rollout of 5G technology. The service, first rolled out recently in Kochi by a leading operator, will be extended to other cities and towns in 2023. Even as private mobile operators are preparing to offer 5G services, government-owned BSNL is yet to introduce state-wide 4G. 5G, which offers internet download speeds of up to 1 Gbps, will be confined to handsets supporting the technology. However, there are concerns that operators would eventually raise mobile data tariffs across the board to tide over their huge investments.

Kochi’s Metro-fitted waterways

The Kochi Water Metro project is expected to be launched in January 2023. The Vypeen-Bolgatty-High Court stretch will be the first route to be made operational. Work on the three terminals has been completed. Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has delivered the first batch of five boats, and trial runs are under way. Stage two will involve the Kakkanad-Vyttila stretch and terminals here are nearing completion. CSL’s second batch of three boats will be operated on this route. The Rs 819-crore project will connect 10 islands of Kochi. A 76km network will be covered by a fleet of 78 electrically propelled hybrid ferries. Each boat can carry up to 100 passengers.

G20 to get a taste of Kumarakom

In a major boost to Kerala’s tourism sector, a Sherpa-level meeting of G20 nations is slated to be held in Kumarakom around the end of March 2023. While police and intelligence agencies have initiated security preparations, the tourism department has commenced work for setting up the venue and accommodation. KTDC’s Waterscape Resort will host the meeting. A new conference hall is taking shape near the main venue. A total of 200 delegates will attend the two-day meeting. Though the final date is yet to be decided, a directive has been issued to hotels and resorts in Kumarakom to not take bookings after March 10.

Ahoy there, Vizhinjam!

The Vizhinjam International Transshipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, which missed its initial deadline of December 3, 2019, is expected to be commissioned by September of 2023. The Rs 7,525-crore port is being built in public-private partnership with Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. Though work was stalled from August 16 to December 7 due to protests by the Latin Church, the government has reworked the schedule and announced that the first ship will dock by Onam. With 30 berths, the port will be able to handle giant ‘megamax’ container ships. Located close to key international shipping routes, it is also expected to boost India’s economy.

Going live, with the sound of music

Kochi will host Indiegaga once again this year. The third edition of the independent music fest is slated for January 21 and bookings for tickets are already open. Along with Tamil rapper Arivu, major bands such as When Chai Met Toast, Motherjane, Shanka Tribe and artists Sooraj Santhosh, Thirumali and Arya Dhayal will drown the town with their tunes and musical stylings.

Barroz

After multiple delays, Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz, a big-budget 3D fantasy based on a concept proposed by Jijo Punnoose, of My Dear Kuttichathan fame, is expected to go for more reshoots soon and release in 2023. Being produced under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, ace cinematographer Santhosh Sivan is handling the cameras, with Antony Perumbavoor bankrolling

the venture.

The trial and tribulations

The year could see the culmination of the trial in the abduction-and-rape case in which actor Dileep is an accused. Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese is looking to complete the witness examination by January 31. The court has so far examined 222 witnesses. Another 20 more witnesses will be examined. The defence counsels are likely to present their list of witnesses as part of the trial soon. Later, the court will conduct a CrPC 313 procedure in which the accused persons would be heard or a questionnaire would be served to them before the trial enters the final stage.

IT set for a mighty leap

Next year will be crucial for the state’s IT development. Both Technopark and Infopark have a slew of projects with the potential to be game-changers. The first phase of the 18-lakh-sqft Niagra building of Embassy Taurus Techzone will be completed at Technopark phase-III. Sources say the building has been leased out completely and names of the companies will be disclosed soon. Construction of the TCS R&D hub at Technopark phase-IV will go full throttle in 2023. The state-of-the-art Suntec building at Technopark phase IV will also be opened. In Kochi, many private IT parks, including those of Prestige and Lulu groups, will take shape, in addition to developments at Infopark.

Serving up justice

Two trial courts are expected to deliver much-awaited verdicts in two cases of atrocities against SC/ST communities. In the Madhu lynching case, prosecution arguments will be completed by end of January and the final verdict is expected to be delivered by February-end. Madhu, a tribal youth, was lynched by a group of people on February 22, 2018, for allegedly stealing rice. A new CBI team has started investigating the Walayar case in which two minor sisters, who were subjected to sexual abuse, were found dead. The Palakkad Pocso court directed the team to complete the probe before February 9, 2023. Palakkad first additional district sessions judge L Jaywant rejected the first team’s investigation report before ordering a re-probe.

Sabarimala airport: Awaiting a sign from above

The proposed Sabarimala airport – to come up at Cheruvally Estate near Erumeli in Kottayam – is awaiting the Central government’s approval. The state has appointed a special officer for the project. Once cleared, construction of the airport – the state’s fifth – will likely be completed in three years.

Kaaliyan

Another long-awaited directorial debut is martial artist S Mahesh’s Kaaliyan. The Prithviraj-led film has been in the development phase for the last four years. The latest buzz is that the project is almost nearing shoot commencement.

Blasters look to blaze ahead

Back-to-back defeats in the early stage of the ongoing ISL edition came as a shock to fans of defending champions, the Kerala Blasters. But the team under Ivan Vukomanovic have emerged stronger as the season has progressed. With seven wins from 11 matches, the team are fourth on the points table. Fans hope that the recent momentum will put their team in contention to retain the title. The Blasters’ Serbian coach is also expecting nothing less.

Cloudy, with a chance of heavy storms

Kerala politics could witness some turbulent changes and drastic shifts, including realignments, in 2023. With elections around the corner, all three fronts have begun preparations in earnest. The opposition Congress would be eager to win back its lost glory. Despite being caught up in internal squabbles, all eyes would be on whether Shashi Tharoor would end up bagging a bigger role in the state unit. Gearing up for a do-or-die battle, the BJP may go in for a total overhaul this year. Sorting out internal issues and winning back the trust of its own central leadership will be crucial for the saffron party. As far as the ruling CPM is concerned, the rectification campaign and the E P Jayarajan row could lead to new succession plans in the party. Whether the Muslim League would switch sides and the rival factions of the Kerala Congress merge are also developments worth looking forward to.

Roads are all the rage

The construction of the Thalassery-Mahe bypass, a much-awaited project that is expected to ease traffic congestion between Muzhapilangad and Mahe, is nearing completion. The bypass is likely to be opened by March 2023. The construction work of Alappuzha-Changanassery road (24.14km) is expected to be completed by November 2023. The work for the same began in 2021. The road is being built at a cost of Rs 650 crore. The road widening work on Alappuzha NH66 -- from Aroor to Krishnapuram -- is slated to be completed by December 2024. As part of the road widening, a 12.75km-long flyover will be constructed from Aroor to Thuravoor at a cost of Rs 1,668.5 crore. The flyover is said to be the longest one in India. The total cost of the project is around Rs 12,000 crore.

Cricketers on the move

Kerala’s presence in Indian cricket will be bolstered by the BCCI’s inclusion of Sanju Samson in the T20 team for the series in Sri Lanka early next year. This is seen as acknowledgement of Sanju’s good form in the domestic circuit. The Indian team will play three T20 matches in the island nation. In a further boost, three Malayali players were signed by Indian Premier League (IPL) clubs in the recent auction held in Kochi. Pacer K M Asif and all-rounder Abdul Basith were bought by Rajasthan Royals, while the Mumbai Indians signed wicketkeeper-batsman Vishnu Vinod for Rs 50 lakh. This will be Basith’s debut season in the cash-rich league.

Compiled by: manoj Vishwanathan, anil S

Edited by: sreedevi jayachandran, prasad v mathew

Design: Nikhil p A

