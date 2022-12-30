Home States Kerala

Bee sting kills Thrissur man, allergic reaction suspected

Dr Sheethal John, assistant surgeon, said though the exact reason behind Maniyan’s death was not known, in some rare cases, a condition called anaphylaxis causes such deaths. 

Published: 30th December 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Maniyan Nair

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: A septuagenarian who had come to attend a funeral died after he was stung by honey bees at Vettukkad in Thrissur on Thursday.

The deceased is Maniyan Nair, aka Vijayan Nair, 76, of Avanur. Mainyan, his wife Sarada and five others were stung. Maniyan was rushed to Thrissur General Hospital, but was declared brought dead. 

Dr Sheethal John, assistant surgeon, said though the exact reason behind Maniyan’s death was not known, in some rare cases, a condition called anaphylaxis causes such deaths. 

“There were bees stings all over his body. An autopsy is needed to know the exact cause of death,” Dr Sheethal said. “Anaphylaxis due to bee sting can cause pale skin and breathing difficulty. Anaphylactic shock can cause death,” she said.

What is Anaphylaxis? 
Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. It can occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to something one is allergic to, such as peanuts or bee stings

Experts say: Victims stung by a bee should seek immediate medical help as there can be an allergic reaction and sudden death in some cases

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp