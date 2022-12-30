Bee sting kills Thrissur man, allergic reaction suspected

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: A septuagenarian who had come to attend a funeral died after he was stung by honey bees at Vettukkad in Thrissur on Thursday.

The deceased is Maniyan Nair, aka Vijayan Nair, 76, of Avanur. Mainyan, his wife Sarada and five others were stung. Maniyan was rushed to Thrissur General Hospital, but was declared brought dead.

Dr Sheethal John, assistant surgeon, said though the exact reason behind Maniyan’s death was not known, in some rare cases, a condition called anaphylaxis causes such deaths.

“There were bees stings all over his body. An autopsy is needed to know the exact cause of death,” Dr Sheethal said. “Anaphylaxis due to bee sting can cause pale skin and breathing difficulty. Anaphylactic shock can cause death,” she said.

What is Anaphylaxis?

Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. It can occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to something one is allergic to, such as peanuts or bee stings

Experts say: Victims stung by a bee should seek immediate medical help as there can be an allergic reaction and sudden death in some cases

