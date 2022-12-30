Conspiracy behind charges, alleges IUML gen secy

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: IUML national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty on Thursday said he suspected a conspiracy behind the move of advocate Hareendran who raised allegations against him in the Ariyil Shukkur murder case. Hareendran had said that Kunhalikutty intervened in the case related to the murder of party worker Ariyil Shukkur to exempt CPM leader P Jayarajan from murder charge.

Speaking to reporters in Malappuram, Kunhalikutty said those who hatched conspiracy against him would be identified soon. “The party will also investigate the conspiracy. We have doubts about three or four people. However, we can’t reveal the names of the conspirators till we get proper evidence against them,” he said.

“People who used the death of Ariyil Shukkur as a weapon against me would not be spared. The advocate will have to face legal steps for levelling such an allegation against me. Shukkur still stays in the hearts of IUML workers. He is an emotion for us. IUML leaders including me have even approached the Supreme Court to ensure maximum punishment to the people who killed him,” he said.

He further said a police investigation would be helpful in identifying the conspirators. “In my political career, I have faced several allegations. But, this allegation is totally different from the previous ones. I will follow up this case by myself till I get the desired result,” he added. Meanwhile, IUML workers filed cases against Hareendran and the local channel which aired his statement at 16 police stations across the state.

UDF meeting in Kochi today

Kochi: The UDF coordination meeting will be held at Hotel Abad, Kochi, on Friday at 10 am. The meeting has assumed significance with advocate T P Hareendran, a close confidant of KPCC president K Sudhakaran, accusing Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty of helping CPM leader P Jayarajan in the Ariyil Shukkoor murder case and Sudhakaran’s reaction to it. Sources with UDF said the meeting will take stock of the prevalent political situations in the state and also finalise the protests being planned against the LDF government.

MALAPPURAM: IUML national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty on Thursday said he suspected a conspiracy behind the move of advocate Hareendran who raised allegations against him in the Ariyil Shukkur murder case. Hareendran had said that Kunhalikutty intervened in the case related to the murder of party worker Ariyil Shukkur to exempt CPM leader P Jayarajan from murder charge. Speaking to reporters in Malappuram, Kunhalikutty said those who hatched conspiracy against him would be identified soon. “The party will also investigate the conspiracy. We have doubts about three or four people. However, we can’t reveal the names of the conspirators till we get proper evidence against them,” he said. “People who used the death of Ariyil Shukkur as a weapon against me would not be spared. The advocate will have to face legal steps for levelling such an allegation against me. Shukkur still stays in the hearts of IUML workers. He is an emotion for us. IUML leaders including me have even approached the Supreme Court to ensure maximum punishment to the people who killed him,” he said. He further said a police investigation would be helpful in identifying the conspirators. “In my political career, I have faced several allegations. But, this allegation is totally different from the previous ones. I will follow up this case by myself till I get the desired result,” he added. Meanwhile, IUML workers filed cases against Hareendran and the local channel which aired his statement at 16 police stations across the state. UDF meeting in Kochi today Kochi: The UDF coordination meeting will be held at Hotel Abad, Kochi, on Friday at 10 am. The meeting has assumed significance with advocate T P Hareendran, a close confidant of KPCC president K Sudhakaran, accusing Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty of helping CPM leader P Jayarajan in the Ariyil Shukkoor murder case and Sudhakaran’s reaction to it. Sources with UDF said the meeting will take stock of the prevalent political situations in the state and also finalise the protests being planned against the LDF government.