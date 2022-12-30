Develop inclusive approach, says Goa Guv Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has called for an inclusive approach that accommodates all diversities. Delivering the special address at the 10th Mujahid state conference here on Thursday, he said that undivided India has created an atmosphere for the growth and development of all major religions in the world.

Referring to the controversies related to inviting him to the conference, Pillai said he had attended the programmes of all major Muslim organisations. Prophet Muhammad had opened the doors of the mosque at Medina for the Christians from Najran when it was the time for their prayers.

The Prophet did it despite the fact the Christians were against his beliefs and this is the line to be followed, Pillai said. Muhammad Yusuf, the leader of a Muslim group, had come for discussions at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. “The discussions went on and it was the time for prayer for him. Why does the organisation forget that arrangements were made at the headquarters itself for him to offer prayers,” Pillai said. He said he had attended many functions along with the members of the Panakkad family.

There can be political and ideological differences but there should be mutual respect and understanding. It was this understanding that helped to overcome the troubled times after the Marad massacre in 2002, he said.

Cultural attache at Saudi Embassy Shaikh Badar Nasir Al Anazi, who inaugurated the conference, said that Prophet Muhammad has taught the believers how to live in a plural society. He exhorted Muslims to become the ambassadors of the virtues of the religion.

Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) state president T P Abdulla Koya Madani, general secretary M Muhammad Madani and others were present. Madani released the book ‘Renaissance: Hundred Years of Muslim Enlightenment in Kerala’ brought out by The New Indian Express by handing over a copy to Nasir al-Ansi.

All India Ahle-Hadees president Moulana Asgar Ali Imam Mehdi Assalafi, KNM vice-presidents P K Ahmad, Hussein Madavoor, A P Ahamed, IUML state general secretary P M A Salam and others attended the session. Binoy Viswom, MP, released the souvenir by handing over a copy to Malabar Group chairman A P Ahamed.

KOZHIKODE: Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has called for an inclusive approach that accommodates all diversities. Delivering the special address at the 10th Mujahid state conference here on Thursday, he said that undivided India has created an atmosphere for the growth and development of all major religions in the world. Referring to the controversies related to inviting him to the conference, Pillai said he had attended the programmes of all major Muslim organisations. Prophet Muhammad had opened the doors of the mosque at Medina for the Christians from Najran when it was the time for their prayers. The Prophet did it despite the fact the Christians were against his beliefs and this is the line to be followed, Pillai said. Muhammad Yusuf, the leader of a Muslim group, had come for discussions at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. “The discussions went on and it was the time for prayer for him. Why does the organisation forget that arrangements were made at the headquarters itself for him to offer prayers,” Pillai said. He said he had attended many functions along with the members of the Panakkad family. There can be political and ideological differences but there should be mutual respect and understanding. It was this understanding that helped to overcome the troubled times after the Marad massacre in 2002, he said. Cultural attache at Saudi Embassy Shaikh Badar Nasir Al Anazi, who inaugurated the conference, said that Prophet Muhammad has taught the believers how to live in a plural society. He exhorted Muslims to become the ambassadors of the virtues of the religion. Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) state president T P Abdulla Koya Madani, general secretary M Muhammad Madani and others were present. Madani released the book ‘Renaissance: Hundred Years of Muslim Enlightenment in Kerala’ brought out by The New Indian Express by handing over a copy to Nasir al-Ansi. All India Ahle-Hadees president Moulana Asgar Ali Imam Mehdi Assalafi, KNM vice-presidents P K Ahmad, Hussein Madavoor, A P Ahamed, IUML state general secretary P M A Salam and others attended the session. Binoy Viswom, MP, released the souvenir by handing over a copy to Malabar Group chairman A P Ahamed.