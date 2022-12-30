Kerala float to be part of Republic Day parade this time

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Having had to miss the bus last year due to its differences with the Centre, Kerala has this time found a spot among the states that will display their tableux in the upcoming Republic Day parade. It was after six rounds of screening that the state was selected for the prestigious event. Last year, Kerala’s proposed theme was rejected owing to a dispute with the Centre. While the Central government wanted Adwaita philosophy proponent Adi Sankara to be the theme of the float, Kerala proposed social reformer Sree Narayana Guru instead. The state also wanted to display a secular theme, while the Centre was unrelenting as it wanted religious themes to be put on display. This time Kerala has proposed women empowerment as its chosen subject. The tableux themes of 12 other states and three union territories were also selected for the parade. The state’s concept was presented by Information Officer Sini K Thomas, while Roy Joseph is the designer.