Makaravilakku fest: Sabarimala temple to reopen today

The Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala will reopen on Friday in connection with the 21-day long Makaravilakku festival.

Published: 30th December 2022 06:18 AM

The long queue of pilgrims in front of the holy steps of Sabarimala temple on Wednesday | shaji vettipuram

SABARIMALA: The Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala will reopen on Friday in connection with the 21-day long Makaravilakku festival. Though the temple will be reopened at 5pm by the representative of the thantri, devotees will be permitted to the hill top only from Saturday morning. Neyyabhishekam, one of the most important offerings of the temple, will begin at 3.30am on Saturday. Kalabhabhishekam will be the special ritual to be held on the first day of the Makaravilakku season.

As part of the ritual, the thantri will perform Brahmakalasa pooja at the manadapam at 9.30am. The ritual will conclude with Kalabhabhishekam on the idol during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the Brahmakalasam, led by the thantri, circumambulates the sreekovil.

Ashtabhishekam and Pushpabhishekam are the other special rituals to be performed at the temple on the first day. Erumely Pettathullal on January 11, Thiruvabharanam procession on January 12, Makaravilakku ceremony on January 14 and Pathinettu Kalabham on January 18 are the important events of this year’s Makaravilakku season.

The temple will be closed at 7am on January 20.

