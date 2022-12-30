Home States Kerala

No party probe against CPM leader EP Jayarajan

The CPM central committee member, who is also the LDF convener, has been staying away from activities organised by the CPM and the Left Front for some time now.

Published: 30th December 2022 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

LDF convener EP Jayarajan coming out of AKG Centre after attending the CPM state secretariat on Friday.

LDF convener EP Jayarajan coming out of AKG Centre after attending the CPM state secretariat on Friday. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has decided not to go for a party probe against senior leader and LDF convener EP Jayarajan in the allegations over wealth amassment levelled against him by P Jayarajan.

The party secretariat which met here on Friday discussed the issue in detail and decided not to initiate an investigation for the time being. Since the allegations were raised at the state committee, Jayarajan will give his reply at the state committee meeting later.

At the secretariat meeting, EP Jayarjan replied to the allegations. It is learnt that he told the secretariat that he has no links with the controversial Ayurvedic resort in Kannur. He also furnished documentary details to substantiate his claim.

Meanwhile, EP Jayarajan refused to respond to media queries on Friday. To repeated questions from the media, while coming out of the AKG Centre after attending the secretariat meeting, EP jokingly wished the media 'Happy new year'.

EP Jayarjan attended the party meeting on Friday after an interval of about three months. The CPM central committee member, who is also the LDF convener, has been staying away from activities organised by the CPM and the Left Front for some time now. He has taken leave from the party since October 6, citing health issues.

P Jayarajan, another senior leader from Kannur, had raised major allegations related to wealth amassment against EP Jayarajan's family at the last state committee meeting. He had pointed out the involvement of EP's family members in an Ayurvedic resort. Though the state leadership asked P Jayarajan to submit his allegations in writing, so far no written complaint was given.

