Pay land tax, fines or fee using UPI, QR code at govt offices from Jan 1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People will no longer have to search for exact change for payments at government offices in Kerala. From January 1, all offices will accept payment via UPI and QR codes.

From land tax and various fee to fines for traffic violations, all payments will be accepted via the new mode.

While cash will also be accepted, no physical receipt will be issued. At present the ‘TR5 receipt’ is issued for all cash payments. From January 1, those paying through through cash or digital mode will get an SMS receipt.

For online challan payments, the challan number will be sent to the customer’s phone, which can be used to take print-outs from the e-treasury website. Though the ‘eTR5’ digital payment programme was launched on trial basis in all government offices three months ago, many cold-shouldered it, prompting the finance department to order the switch from January 1. The payments can be made via UPI like Google Pay or by scanning the QR code on the phone or computer of the officer concerned.

Unlike shops, the QR codes won’t be displayed publicly. Since the government receives money for different services under different ‘head of accounts’, there cannot be a common QR code for an office.

Only permanent employees will be authorised to accept digital payments by after logging into the payment system using their PAN (permanent account number) and password.

The new system leaves little scope for malpractice by employees handling cash, said a finance department officer. Higher officials can get real-time information on collections at an office. It will also give a boost to the government’s paperless office programme.

Now, buy bus tickets using Phone Pe

T’Puram: Finally, KSRTC too has decided to allow digital payments for tickets. Passengers can buy tickets using Phone Pe by scanning the QR code pasted inside buses. Transport Minister Antony Raju inaugurated the facility on Wednesday. Those purchasing the tickets using the facility will have to show the relevant message to the bus conductor.

