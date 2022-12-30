Home States Kerala

Telangana man drowns as houseboat sinks in Alappuzha

According to Alappuzha South police, the incident happened around 4am. The tourists were asleep when the boat started to sink.

Published: 30th December 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

District Collector V R Krishna Teja examining the houseboat that sank in Kannitta Jetty at Pallathuruthy in Alappuzha on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 58-year-old tourist from Telangana drowned as a houseboat in which he was staying sank in Alappuzha on Thursday. Three others in the houseboat had a miraculous escape. The deceased is Ramachandra Reddy, 58, of Kamareddy, Telangana.

According to Alappuzha South police, the incident happened around 4am. The tourists were asleep when the boat started to sink. Immediately boat workers and local people present in the area rescued them from the sinking boat. They were admitted to Alappuzha General Hospital, but the life of Ramachandra could not be saved, police said.

Ramachandra, his son and two friends started the journey on December 25 from Telangana. They came to Alappuzha for backwater cruise on Wednesday after visiting places in Karnataka. The wooden plank beneath the boat gave way and water gushed into the boat all of a sudden which resulted in the accident. 

The boat is owned by Milton, of Vattayal, in  Alappuzha. The accident occurred when the houseboat was anchored at Kannitta jetty in Pallathuruthy. The body was handed over to relatives after postmortem examination, police said. The incident has raised doubts about the security of passengers as the houseboat sector is witnessing a heavy rush of tourists from across the country and abroad. Alappuzha South police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alappuzha Telangana man
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp