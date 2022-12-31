Best of dialogues Got ’em

By Express News Service

With 2023 around the corner, we rewind another incredible year that saw the inception of the Express Dialogues series and its unfiltered and sensational conversations with prominent personalities in Kerala’s political, social and cultural space

JUNE 19

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

He was running a high fever when TNIE met him at his residence. Though we were about to cancel the session, Kodiyeri insisted that he wanted the interaction to happen. “I do not keep anything pending these days,” he said. Though exhausted, he touched upon all aspects of politics. And that interview turned out to be his last to the mainstream media.

JULY 10

Panakkad Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal

He took over the reins of the IUML during one of the party’s most difficult times. Being out of power for the second consecutive term is not something that sits well with the IUML. But Thangal did not show any such insecurities, even if they did exist. He maintained that the IUML still has confidence in the Congress and has no plans to leave the UDF.

JULY 24

Ramesh Chennithala had been lying low since the election debacle of 2021 when he came to TNIE office for the interaction. The setback seemed to have made him more mature and composed. Though he was upset at being sidelined by the new leadership in the state, he, however, did not show it.

AUGUST 14

C k Janu

She was the first woman to participate in the Express Dialogues series. Janu had shook the collective conscience of the state during the Muthanga agitation in 2003, one of the darkest episodes in Kerala’s socio-political history. The face of this uneducated woman, swollen from police brutality, still gives guilty pangs to the collective psyche of Keralites.

AUGUST 21

Shashi Tharoor

That Tharoor has many options, besides the Congress, is an open secret. But an open acknowledgement was something else. On the occasion Tharoor, for the first time, revealed his intention to contest the Congress presidential election. He also spoke about focusing more on state politics.

SEPTEMBER 11

P Jayachandran

TNIE met P Jayachandran, the ‘bhavagayakan’ of Malayalam cinema at his ancestral house in Thrissur. Lounging in an easy chair, Jayachandran was his usual carefree self. Humming various tunes, Jayachandran took us on a journey through the golden period of Malayalam film songs.

OCTOBER 2

Prof T J Joseph

It was by sheer coincidence that Prof T J Joseph, the first victim of the Popular Front of India (PFI), was in the TNIE office on the day the Union government imposed a ban on the extremist outfit. He welcomed the news with a strange equanimity.

OCTOBER 16

Wehappened to interact with Sudhakaran when the controversy over Shashi Tharoor’s candidature for Congress president was raging. Always known to speak his mind, we were sure to get interesting anecdotes from him. But his answer to an innocuous question created quite a furore and he had to apologise later.

OCTOBER 23

C Ravichandran

Many were flummoxed by TNIE’s choice of C Ravichandran, atheist and rationalist, as a guest to the Express Dialogues series, which till then had featured mostly top-notch politicians. As we believe in bringing multiple viewpoints to readers, we were sure that Ravichandran was one voice which needed to be heard.

NOVEMBER 6

M V Govindan

It had been barely two months since M V Govindan had taken over the mantle of CPM state secretary when TNIE met him for an interaction. Though he preferred to sit in the huge library of AKG Centre, where an array of magazines with his predecessor Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s face on the cover sat on shelves, Govindan made it clear that he was not going to be under the shadow of anybody.

Edited by Sruthi Hemachandran and Prasad V Mathew  illustration and layout: Devan Thiruvazhiyode

