CPM defers action, EP Jayarajan in clear for now

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has felt that the explanation by senior leader EP Jayarajan on allegations that he had amaased wealth was satisfactory and there was no need to initiate a party probe into the issue.

EP gave the explanation at the CPM state secretariat that met in Thiruvananthpuram on Friday. He said all his financial transactions were transparent. the secretariat referred the issue to the state committee where the LDF convener will further explain his stand.

LDF convener E P Jayarajan coming out

of AKG Centre after the CPM state

secretariat meeting | Vincent Pulickal

Senior leader P Jayarajan had levelled graft allegations against EP during the recent state committee meet over his links with an ayurveda resort in Kannur. Though state secretary M V Govindan had asked P Jayarajan to submit a written complaint, he is yet to do so.

A senior central committee leader told TNIE, “The secretariat decided against taking action as the CPM leadership felt it will sabotage the whole rectification process. For the members will be reluctant to openly discuss the issues plaguing the party, the leaders and cadre.”

“So, after discussions from the secretariat to the branch level, CPM will first rectify the errors and only then consider taking steps like intiating an inquiry. In some special case, the state committee will initiate a probe based on the gravity of the issue,” he said. Sources said EP, a CPM central committee member, told the secretariat that he had nothing to hide from the party.

Wife and son invested in resort, deals transparent, says E P Jayarajan

E P Jayarajan also said he had no links with the resort and had not invested in it. As per sources, EP said his wife P K Indira and son Jaison had invested in the resort, which began operations in 2012, and all the dealings were transparent.

“The (graft) allegation was (first) raised in 2019 and the leadership had rejected it,” sources quoted EP as saying. Some secretariat members backed the LDF convener and said i t was not a new allegation. EP is also learnt to have told the secretariat, comprising Govindan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others, that he had already submitted details of his assets to the party.

Since P Jayarajan had raised the allegation against EP during the discussion over the party’s rectification campaign at the state committee, the secretariat referred the matter to the committee and asked EP to furnish the explanation there. The secretariat felt it would be ideal if the same committee considers the matter.

EP wishes ‘Happy New Year’ to media

After the secretariat meeting, EP Jayarajan refused to respond to media queries outside the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. Instead, he jokingly wished the reporters a ‘Happy New Year’. EP was attending a party meet after about three months. He had been keeping away from party activities and had taken leave since October 6 citing health issues.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has felt that the explanation by senior leader EP Jayarajan on allegations that he had amaased wealth was satisfactory and there was no need to initiate a party probe into the issue. EP gave the explanation at the CPM state secretariat that met in Thiruvananthpuram on Friday. He said all his financial transactions were transparent. the secretariat referred the issue to the state committee where the LDF convener will further explain his stand. LDF convener E P Jayarajan coming out of AKG Centre after the CPM state secretariat meeting | Vincent PulickalSenior leader P Jayarajan had levelled graft allegations against EP during the recent state committee meet over his links with an ayurveda resort in Kannur. Though state secretary M V Govindan had asked P Jayarajan to submit a written complaint, he is yet to do so. A senior central committee leader told TNIE, “The secretariat decided against taking action as the CPM leadership felt it will sabotage the whole rectification process. For the members will be reluctant to openly discuss the issues plaguing the party, the leaders and cadre.” “So, after discussions from the secretariat to the branch level, CPM will first rectify the errors and only then consider taking steps like intiating an inquiry. In some special case, the state committee will initiate a probe based on the gravity of the issue,” he said. Sources said EP, a CPM central committee member, told the secretariat that he had nothing to hide from the party. Wife and son invested in resort, deals transparent, says E P Jayarajan E P Jayarajan also said he had no links with the resort and had not invested in it. As per sources, EP said his wife P K Indira and son Jaison had invested in the resort, which began operations in 2012, and all the dealings were transparent. “The (graft) allegation was (first) raised in 2019 and the leadership had rejected it,” sources quoted EP as saying. Some secretariat members backed the LDF convener and said i t was not a new allegation. EP is also learnt to have told the secretariat, comprising Govindan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others, that he had already submitted details of his assets to the party. Since P Jayarajan had raised the allegation against EP during the discussion over the party’s rectification campaign at the state committee, the secretariat referred the matter to the committee and asked EP to furnish the explanation there. The secretariat felt it would be ideal if the same committee considers the matter. EP wishes ‘Happy New Year’ to media After the secretariat meeting, EP Jayarajan refused to respond to media queries outside the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. Instead, he jokingly wished the reporters a ‘Happy New Year’. EP was attending a party meet after about three months. He had been keeping away from party activities and had taken leave since October 6 citing health issues.