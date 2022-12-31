Kerala govt urges people to take precautionary Covid vaccine dose 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has urged people above the age of 60, those with comorbidities and frontline workers to urgently take a precautionary dose of Covid vaccine. The directive came after a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Friday to assess Covid preparedness. Health Minister Veena George said that around 7,000 daily tests are being done on average across the state. Of the 474 active cases reported, 72 are in hospital of which 13 are in ICU. The government, which has already set up oxygen plants in all district hospitals, has also ensured that sufficient quantity of industrial oxygen is being produced. The minister said Kerala Medical Services Corporation had been asked to stock sufficient quantities of medicines, face masks and PPE kits. The Covid monitoring cell has been reactivated and the Rapid Response Team has issued Covid guidelines. The minister said that the state government has urged the Centre to dispatch more vaccines. The Covid assessment meet was of the view that it would be ideal for people to wear masks in crowds, public places and in AC rooms.