Home States Kerala

Kerala govt urges people to take precautionary Covid vaccine dose 

Health Minister Veena George said that around 7,000 daily tests are being done on average across the state. Of the 474 active cases reported, 72 are in hospital of which 13 are in ICU.

Published: 31st December 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Anti rabies vaccine

(Representational image / anti-rabies vaccine)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has urged people above the age of 60, those with comorbidities and frontline workers to urgently take a precautionary dose of Covid vaccine. The directive came after a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Friday to assess Covid preparedness. 

Health Minister Veena George said that around 7,000 daily tests are being done on average across the state. Of the 474 active cases reported, 72 are in hospital of which 13 are in ICU.  The government, which has already set up oxygen plants in all district hospitals, has also ensured that sufficient quantity of industrial oxygen is being produced. The minister said Kerala Medical Services Corporation had been asked to stock sufficient quantities of medicines, face masks and PPE kits. 

The Covid monitoring cell has been reactivated and the Rapid Response Team has issued Covid guidelines. The minister said that the state government has urged the Centre to dispatch more vaccines. The Covid assessment meet was of the view that it would be ideal for people to wear masks in crowds, public places and in AC rooms. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine COVID 19 Kerala
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp