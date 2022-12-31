Home States Kerala

Left leaders steal show at 10th Mujahid conference

Leaders target BJP; Brittas asks if KNM can change ideology of RSS

Published: 31st December 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Industries Minister P Rajeeve addressing the 10th Mujahid conference in Kozhikode on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: LDF leaders, who lashed out at the BJP, became the focus of attention at the 10th Mujahid conference, causing a huge embarrassment to the organisers. Addressing the conference on Friday, CPM leader John Brittas, MP, asked the leaders of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) whether they think they can bring in a change in the ideology of the RSS by engaging the organisation in debates.

Turning towards the Mujahid leaders on the stage, Brittas said he wants them to answer loudly. “You have accommodated the RSS, but do you think they (RSS) will show the large-heartedness to accommodate you,” he asked the leaders.  

Addressing another session of the conference, Industries Minister P Rajeeve chose to disagree with Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, who had told the meet that the BJP government did not do any harm to Muslims knowingly. “There is not a single Muslim MP or minister in the Union ministry,” the minister said.

Rajeeve said the BJP is raking up issues that were settled at the time of the discussions in the constituent assembly. “The issue of giving citizenship based on religion was rejected at the time of framing the Constitution. But the BJP is raising the issue again,” he said.

CPI leader Binoy Viswom, who addressed the gathering shortly after Pillai’s address on Thursday, was categorical in dismissing the Goa governor’s claims that BJP didn’t do any harm to the minorities. “What Pillai presented here is not the real ideology of the RSS-BJP. There is a book called ‘Bunch of Thoughts’ by Golwalkar, who is the Guru of people including Pillai, Modi and Amit Shah,” he said.

Viswom added that the book said that if the minorities are ready to imbibe Indian religion, they can live here freely, if not they will be like foreigners devoid of voting rights. “I request Pillai to make clear what is his stand on this position of the RSS,” he said.

Voices were raised on the social media against the invitation extended to the BJP leaders at the conference in the current political context. That became louder after KNM secretary Abdul Majeed Swalahi gave an interview to the ‘Janam TV’. Left leaders are consciously targeting the BJP and Pillai sensing the mood of the community and their speeches are getting warm welcome on the social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF BJP Mujahid conference
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp