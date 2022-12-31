Mock drill at Manimala river conducted without preparation

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: “I will never take part in any mock drill again in my life. Neither will I let anyone whom I know to participate,” says Biju Ninan, one of the four volunteers randomly picked up by officials for Thursday’s dry run in the Manimala river that turned a disaster with one of the participants drowning. Resentment is brewing in and around Kalloopara in Pathanamthitta after Binu Soman, 34, met a watery grave as the rescuers failed to save his life.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) organised the mock drill to assess the preparedness to deal with floods.Fellow volunteers accuse the agency of holding the exercise without sufficient preparations. “I participated (in the mock drill) along with Binu and two others at the request of the officials. But it was conducted without proper arrangements and coordination,” said 50-year-old Biju.

The rescuers did not have even a clear idea of the number of volunteers participating in the exercise, alleged Moncy Kuriakose, another volunteer. The rescue boat carrying Binu back to the banks developed technical snags, he said. Biju said he had gone out for walk in the morning when some officials approached and requested him to take part in the mock drill.

“They told me to participate in the drill along with three others, Binu Soman, Moncy Kuriakose and Jijo Mathew,” he said. “Seeing the rescue boat, me and Jijo first approached and got lifebuoy rings. Binu was a little away. The rescue team threw a lifebuoy ring towards him, but he soon went missing. I informed the rescuers that Binu was missing,” said Moncy.

“A search was carried out, but Binu couldn’t be traced. The boat went back and returned with scuba divers, who traced Binu after half-an-hour. When going back, the motor of the boat stopped working, and we somehow reached the river bank,” he said.

Though Binu was taken to a private hospital in Tiruvallla, his life could not be saved. The autopsy was conducted at Kottayam Medical College Hospital on Friday and Binu’s body was shifted to a private morgue in Nellimoodu.

His funeral will be held at 3pm on Saturday at the public cemetery of Kallooppara grama panchayat.

“Binu was living alone after the demise of his parents and brother. His had lost his father when he was seven. His mother died around 16 years ago. His brother died in an accident five years back. His sister is working in Saudi,” said Retheesh Peter, a ward member of the grama panchayat.

Human rights panel registers case

Pathanamthitta: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has registered a case in connection with the death of Binu Soman. KSHRC member V K Beena Kumari on Friday sought the State Disaster Management Authority and Pathanamthitta district collector to submit reports within 15 days after inquiring about the situation that led to the death. It was Guinness Madasamy, who submitted a complaint in this regard to KSHRC. The Keezhvaipur police also registered an unnatural death case.

CM orders probe

T’Puram: Chief minister Pinarayi Vjiayan has ordered departmental inquiry into the incident in which a person died during mock drill on Thursday. The chief minister issued the directive to the chief secretary after going through the preliminary report submitted by the Pathanamthitta district collector.

