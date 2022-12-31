Home States Kerala

Sabarimala temple opened for Makaravilakku season

Ashtabhishekam, kalabhabhishekam and pushpabhishekam will be performed at the temple from Saturday.

Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru opening the sreekovil of Sabarimala temple for the Makaravilakku season on Friday

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA:  The Sabarimala temple was opened on Friday for the 21-day-long Makaravilakku season. Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru opened the sreekovil of the temple at 5pm in the absence of the melsanthi who could not perform his usual duty due to ‘pula’ following the death of his uncle.

No ritual was performed at the Sreekovil in the evening as part of the ongoing practice of the temple. Neyyabhishekam offering for devotees will begin at 3.30am on Saturday, the first day of the Makaravilakku season. Ashtabhishekam, kalabhabhishekam and pushpabhishekam will be performed at the temple from Saturday.

As part of kalabhabhishekam, thantri Rajeevaru will perform brahmakalasa pooja at 9.30am at the mandapam of the temple. The ritual will conclude with kalabhabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulating the Sreekovil of the temple.

Heavy rush of devotees
Heavy rush of devotees was witnessed for darshan at Sannidhanam, trekking path and Pampa when the temple was opened at 5pm. A long queue was seen in front of the Holy Steps, Valiyanadapandal and the path up to Saramkuthi. 

Meanwhile, the failure of the KSRTC authorities to deploy an adequate number of buses for carrying devotees from Nilackal to Pampa forced the devotees to walk from Nilackal to Pampa.
 

