Saji Cherian's cabinet entry: Opposition UDF comes out against CPM decision

Alleging that the CPM decision was a mockery of society, opposition leader VD Satheesan said the situation that led to Saji Cherian's resignation still remains the same.

Minister Saji Cherian. (File Photo)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition UDF has come out against the CPM state secretariat’s decision to bring back Saji Cherian to the cabinet. The UDF termed the decision a challenge to Kerala society.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary MV Govindan on Saturday confirmed the TNIE exclusive report about Saji Cherian’s re-induction into the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet. On Saturday, The New Indian Express reported about the CPM secretariat decision on Saji’s return to cabinet.

Alleging that the CPM decision was a mockery of society, opposition leader VD Satheesan said the situation that led to Saji Cherian's resignation still remains the same. VD Satheeshan alleged that it was a decision taken by the Chief Minister.

"The police have conducted a fake investigation against Saji who had insulted the constitution and architects of the constitution. They had not properly examined the controversial speech video and did not gather evidence. The court has not taken a final call on the case. The party's decision to re-induct him into the cabinet when the final verdict has not been issued is a challenge to the legal system. On one hand, the CPM has been talking about the constitution while on the other it has decided to bring back a leader who showed disrespect to the constitution. With this decision CPM’s double stand has been exposed," he said.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran also criticised the CPM decision to re-induct Saji Cherian to the state cabinet.

