UDF meeting skips controversial issues

Raising this demand, the UDF will take out torch-bearing rallies in every panchayat on January 4. The UDF leaders will also stage a dharna in front of the secretariat on January 10. 

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan interacting with IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty at the UDF meeting in Kochi on Friday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The UDF liaison meeting on Friday skirted discussions on key issues like the ‘majority vote bank’ remark by veteran Congress leader A K Antony and allegations levelled against IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty by a close confidant of the state Congress president.

Senior Congress leaders K Sudhakaran and Ramesh Chennithala stayed away from the meeting held in Kochi. Sudhakaran’s absence gave way for speculation that he didn’t want to face the wrath of IUML after his close confidant T P Hareendran accused Kunhalikutty of helping CPM leader P Jayarajan in the Ariyil Shukkoor murder case.

The UDF meeting, however, decided to launch an agitation demanding a High Court-monitored probe by a central agency into the allegations of amassment of disproportionate assets by LDF convener E P Jayarajan and his family. Raising this demand, the UDF will take out torch-bearing rallies in every panchayat on January 4. The UDF leaders will also stage a dharna in front of the secretariat on January 10. 

“The allegations of amassing disproportionate assets, misusing power and endangering the environment against E P Jayarajan are serious. We have no faith in the inquiry by central agencies as the probe into the gold smuggling case in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was involved has not reached anywhere so far. Any investigation by the state agencies against the LDF convener will not head in the right direction. Hence, we demand a probe by a central agency overseen by the High Court,” said UDF convener M M Hassan.

Responding to the queries on the ‘majority votebank’ remark by Antony, Hassan said the veteran leader made that statement against CPM’s campaign that the Congress was toeing a soft Hindutva stand. Besides Sudhakaran and Chennithala, senior leader Oommen Chandy also did not attend the meeting. Chandy is undergoing treatment in Bengaluru while Chennithala went to New Delhi to invite party leaders for the marriage of his son. Sudhakaran stayed away from meeting as he is under treatment in Kannur. 

When pointed out Chennithala’s allegation that the UDF meeting was fixed without consultation, Hassan said he had served as convener of the front during Chennithala’s term as the Leader of the Opposition. “Then, the meeting used to be was fixed after consulting with the KPCC president, Leader of Opposition and other senior leaders. “The same system continues even now,” he said.  The UDF will also commence agitation on the buffer zone issue. Protest gatherings will be organised in affected panchayats from January 5 to 15. Besides, Dean Kuriakose, MP, will take out a padayatra from Kumily to Adimaly from January 13 to 23 demanding the exemption of Idukki from the buffer zone trap. 

