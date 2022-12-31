Woman labourer injured in wild jumbo attack

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A woman plantation labourer was injured in a wild elephant attack at a rubber estate at Palapilly on Friday. The injured person is Rajani, 36.

The incident occurred in the early morning. Rajani, who was working at the Joonktolly rubber estate, was attacked by a wild jumbo that entered the plantation. Upon seeing the elephant, other workers tried to chase away the pachyderm. Rajani managed to escape with minor injuries (fracture in right arm)

Hundreds of families in Palapilly are plantation workers. For the past several months, residents have been living in fear of wild jumbo attacks. In October, Kumki elephants were brought to Palapilly forest to chase away the pachyderms into the forest. They managed to chase away 42 wild jumbos. However, one person who was part of the task force that brought Kumki jumbos died in the wild elephant attack.

The Forest department had recommended installing solar fencing to protect the residents. “We don’t know how to deal with wild elephant menace every morning. We need a permanent solution for this,” said a plantation labourer.

