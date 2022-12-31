Home States Kerala

Woman labourer injured in wild jumbo attack

The incident occurred in the early morning. Rajani, who was working at the Joonktolly rubber estate, was attacked by a wild jumbo that entered the plantation.

Published: 31st December 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

man-elephant conflict , elephant

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A woman plantation labourer was injured in a wild elephant attack at a rubber estate at Palapilly on Friday. The injured person is Rajani, 36. 

The incident occurred in the early morning. Rajani, who was working at the Joonktolly rubber estate, was attacked by a wild jumbo that entered the plantation. Upon seeing the elephant, other workers tried to chase away the pachyderm. Rajani managed to escape with minor injuries (fracture in right arm) 

Hundreds of families in Palapilly are plantation workers. For the past several months, residents have been living in fear of wild jumbo attacks. In October, Kumki elephants were brought to Palapilly forest to chase away the pachyderms into the forest. They managed to chase away 42 wild jumbos. However, one person who was part of the task force that brought Kumki jumbos died in the wild elephant attack. 

The Forest department had recommended installing solar fencing to protect the residents. “We don’t know how to deal with wild elephant menace every morning. We need a permanent solution for this,” said a plantation labourer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wild elephant
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp