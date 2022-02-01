STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Budget 2022: Kerala hopes on lifting of borrowing ceiling

Relaxation in borrowings would help state make the much-needed infrastructure push during pandemic time, opines finance minister

By MS Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An out-of the-box solution to tide over the fiscal crisis faced by the state has found place in Kerala’s wishlist submitted ahead of the country’s annual budget. The state has requested the Centre to make the annual borrowing ceiling absolutely unconditional and to bring it down gradually to 3% in 2025-26. This magic figure can be achieved by effecting a reduction of 0.25% each year during the award period of 15th Finance Commission, suggested the state government.

According to Finance Minister K N Balagopal, the relaxation in borrowings would help the state make the much-needed infrastructure push during the pandemic time. “We have also urged the Centre to keep external borrowings from multilateral and bilateral agencies through DEA outside the state’s normal borrowing ceiling for three years starting this fiscal. Also state-specific large infrastructural programmes may be exempted from the purview of Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act,” he said on the eve of the fourth budget of the Modi government 2.0.

“An extension of the GST compensation scheme for another five years and raising the borrowing limit are demanded by almost all states. They are absolute necessities,” he says. Among the 18 major points in the state’s wishlist there is one ‘big wish’ that would give a political mileage to the state government. Balagopal said a mention on SilverLine, the state government’s flagship semi high-speed rail project, can be deemed as a formal approval of the Centre which will help in obtaining other requisite clearances. He believes the SilverLine has the capacity to boost economic activity in the long run.

The state also pins hopes on proposals to restore the economy which was hit hard by the Covid pandemic. They include a special assistance package to assist the states’ counter cyclical fiscal measures during the pandemic, rehabilitation package for migrant returnees and steps to revive the agriculture and traditional industries.

The Economic Survey that details the country’s economy has sufficient hints on Tuesday’s budget, feels Dr K J Joseph, director of the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation. “It portrays an unrealistic picture where it is said that we are in high prospects and are going to be the fastest economy,” he says. The survey has not covered the burning issues faced by the Indian economy which was sick since demonetisation.

Even the centre’s measures to address the Covid pandemic was driven by monetary policy and not fiscal policy, he said. “The Economic Survey is the diagnostic tool of an economy based on which the prescriptions have to be made in the budget. But what if the diagnostics go wrong?” he asks.

