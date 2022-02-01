STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Economic Survey: Kerala tops sustainability index

The Economic Survey presented in Parliament on Monday said Kerala topped the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) index in 2020-21.

Published: 01st February 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Climate Change

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Economic Survey presented in Parliament on Monday said Kerala topped the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) index in 2020-21. However, in conservation and sustainable use of the oceans, seas, and marine resources for sustainable development, Kerala was ranked sixth among the nine coastal states where Odisha topped the chart.

“Kerala and Chandigarh were the top state and UT (union territory) respectively on SDG performance in 2020-21,” the Survey said, adding Kerala with a score of 75 retained its top rank amongst states in 2020-21.  

As far as SDG 14 (life below water or conservation of oceans, seas and marine resources) is concerned, the Economic Survey said Odisha (82 points) and Andhra Pradesh (79) are front runners, followed by six performers - Karnataka (60), Gujarat (57), Maharashtra (57), Kerala (53), Goa (50) and West Bengal (50). Tamil Nadu is an ‘aspirant’, and has the lowest score on SDG 14 amongst coastal states at 11.

The Economic Survey said Kerala also topped life expectancy among the states. Life expectancy varies widely across states; ranging from the lowest of 65.2 years in Chhattisgarh to the highest at 75.3 years in Kerala and Delhi, it said.  “It is higher in urban areas (72.6 years) than in rural areas (68.0 years). The increase from 2013-17 is higher for rural (of 0.3 years) than the increase in urban areas (0.2 years), the Economic Survey said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Economic Survey Kerala Sustainable Development Goal
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp