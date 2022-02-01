STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

It’s Covid Brigade 2.0, but Kerala government is not calling it that

Move to appoint staff comes months after first team was disbanded

Published: 01st February 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Illus: Express

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The surge in cases in the third wave of the pandemic has forced the government to take a U-turn and reconstitute teams to fight the virus and contain its spread, three months after it disbanded the Covid Brigade.

The brigade, having over 20,000 additional staff across all categories, including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, in the state was disbanded on October 30 last year allegedly without any intimation to its members.

Now, the government has decided to form Covid prevention teams comprising medical staff, voluntary groups and experts to tackle the third wave led by the Omicron variant. However, the government is not calling the groups Covid Brigade, though the teams will have the same responsibilities.

In Kozhikode alone, applications have been invited for 35 posts – 12 medical officers and 23 staff nurses. Surprisingly, the government has not invited anyone, who was part of the first Covid Brigade and has nearly a year of experience of caring for Covid patients, for the new venture.

“The government is finding it difficult to use the term ‘Covid Brigade’ for the latest team, as the earlier one was suspended just before a spike in Covid cases in November and December 2021,” said Saritha T N, a nurse who was part of the Covid Brigade in Kozhikode. 

“Instead of recalling the same persons, the government is trying to bring in new members due to its vested interest,” she alleged.

“All our protests against the government’s move to suspend Covid Brigade without prior notice went in vain. However, the same government is now forced to form a new team,” she said.

A source from the district health department said the decision to expand the Covid prevention team by appointing more staff was taken after employees in various government hospitals started testing positive in huge numbers.

“In the coming days, we expect to add more people to other departments to tackle the present condition, which is expected to stay crucial till the end of February,” said the source.

Why was Covid Brigade formed

Struggling due to the spike in Covid cases, the government had formed Covid Brigade in mid-2020. It had over 20,000 additional staff across all categories, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, lab technicians, data entry operators and ambulance drivers.

The appointments to the brigade were done on temporary basis and their salaries were paid from the Covid management funds provided by the Centre. In October 2021, the brigade was disbanded,

Eligibility 

For Kozhikode, the government has invited applications for a total 35 posts – 12 medical officers and 23 staff nurses – for Covid prevention and control.

Those applying for the medical officer post should have MBBS with TCMC registration and be aged below 62 as on January 31, 2022.

Those applying for the staff nurse post must posses the GNM certification of higher qualification and be below 40 years of age as on January 31, 2022.

New team formation

A source from the district health department said the decision to expand the Covid prevention team by appointing more staff was taken after employees in various government hospitals started testing positive in huge numbers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19 Coronavirus Omicron COVID Brigade
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp