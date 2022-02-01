STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KT Jaleel continues tirade against Lok Ayukta Cyriac Joseph

Former minister and LDF MLA K T Jaleel continued his attack against Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph on the second consecutive day.

Published: 01st February 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former minister and LDF MLA KT Jaleel continued his attack against Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph on the second consecutive day. On Monday too, Jaleel used his Facebook page to level serious allegations against Justice Cyriac Joseph. 

In a post that detailed about the case against him for nepotism in which Cyriac Joseph ordered his removal from the post during the previous government, Jaleel alleged that Cyriac Joseph was a judge who penned only six judgements during his three-and-a-half year tenure as Supreme Court judge. “He heard this case (against Jaleel) in lightning speed. Within 12 days of accepting complaint, hearing was completed and verdict was issued without even hearing the respondent,” said Jaleel. In another major allegation, Jaleel said the same ‘great man’ tried to sabotage Sister Abhaya murder case. 

Later in the day, he wrote that the appointment of Justice Cyriac Joseph as Lokayukta by the Pinarayi Vijayan government was done as there was no other choice. “There were only two judges eligible for the post. One ‘great man’ was unwilling to take up the post. There was no other way than appointing the available,” Jaleel said. According to him, with the amendment there is no need for a former Supreme Court judge as the new amendment requires only a former high court judge for the job. The existing act mandates that Lokayukta needs to be someone who retired as a high court chief justice or a Supreme Court judge.  

Meanwhile, Jaleel’s personal criticism against Lokayukta, prompted Indian Lawyers’ Congress, a forum of lawyers affiliated to the Indian National Congress, to file a contempt of court case against him for maligning the authority of the anti-graft judicial body. The case was filed by Rajeev K S, Thiruvananthapuram district president of Indian Lawyers’ Congress. The petitioner alleged that Jaleel had to quit the office of the minister after the Lokayukta found that the charges of favouritism, nepotism and violation of oath of office were substantiated against him. Embittered by this, Jaleel “made many disparaging and scandalizing public remarks against Lokayukta at various places,” the petitioner alleged.

Left not keen to endorse statement 
T’Puram: A  day after Left legislator K T Jaleel unleashed a scathing attack against  Lokayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph, the Left leadership has distanced  itself from the remarks. Neither the CPM nor the CPI leadership endorsed  Jaleel’s view and chose to play it down, terming it an individual  opinion.  “There are certain issues with Section 14 of the Act. It can  even be used to abolish a government. That’s why the government decided  to bring in an ordinance to amend the same,” pointed out CPM state  secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.  Meanwhile  CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said what Jaleel said amounted to  his personal opinion. Responding to media queries, Kanam said Jaleel’s  remark should be viewed as that of an individual and not of an  organisation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Jaleel Lok Ayukta Cyriac Joseph
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp