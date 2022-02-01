Linked to national security, Kerala HC shouldn’t interfere in MediaOne ban: ASG

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has sufficient reasons to revoke the MediaOne channel’s licence, said Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) S Manu while opposing the channel’s plea challenging the Centre’s orders.

He said the High Court should not interfere in the matter since the ban was imposed citing security reasons. “The security clearance is mandatory. The interest of national security is not a question of law, but a matter of policy. There is no violation of natural justice,” the ASG added.

When Justice N Nagaresh observed that the Centre ‘cannot disrupt the broadcasting, ASG said the TV channel was not an essential service and it is not an unbridled fundamental right enjoyed by the channel.

S Sreekumar, counsel for MediaOne, submitted that the I&B ministry had earlier issued permission enabling the uplink and downlink of TV programmes till September 29, 2021.

On January 5, 2022, the ministry issued a notice to show cause why the permission shall not be revoked as the company has not received security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs. In its reply on On January 18, the petitioner said that it was not informed of the reasons why security clearance was denied and requested the ministry not to issue an order revoking the licence without affording an opportunity of hearing.

The channel told the ministry that it is not involved in any anti-national activity. Stressing that there was a huge investment in the business, it asked the ministry not to revoke the licence. But on January 31, the government revoked the permission of the channel with immediate effect and removed it from the list of permitted channels.