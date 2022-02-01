No fresh Covid curbs in Kerala, Sunday lockdown is on

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Covid review meeting on Monday decided to continue the existing restrictions to contain the pandemic in the state. The district-wise restrictions based on the severity load will continue. There will be lockdown-like curbs on Sunday, February 6. Only essential services will be allowed on that day across the state.

The meeting also took note of the slight dip in Covid spread in the state, especially in Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod. The state reported 42,154 positive cases at a test positivity rate of 42% on Monday.

There were 729 deaths reported on the day. It included 638 deaths approved after relatives of the dead filed an appeal for inclusion in Covid death category, 81 deaths in the recent days and 10 reported in the last 24 hours. Out of the total 3,57,552 cases, only 3.2% of the active cases are admitted in hospitals.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took the number of severely ill patients into consideration and assessed that the situation was under control. The chief minister directed the officers to take strong action against hospitals, including private ones, which deny treatment to seriously ill Covid patients.

Pinarayi also instructed the officers handling the Covid war room at the Secretariat to coordinate the arrangements based on hospital and ICU admissions. He asked the health department to speed up vaccination. Currently, 84% of eligible population above 18 years have taken the second dose and 71% in 15-17 age category the first dose.

‘Situation under control’

42.40% Kerala’s test positivity rate on Monday

Only 3.2% of 3,57,552 patients under treatment in hospitals now

3 dists Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod mark a slight dip in Covid spread

Situation under control, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan