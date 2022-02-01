STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No fresh Covid curbs in Kerala, Sunday lockdown is on

A Covid review meeting on Monday decided to continue the existing restrictions to contain the pandemic in the state.

Published: 01st February 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sample collection for Covid-19 testing, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Sample collection for Covid-19 testing (Representational Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Covid review meeting on Monday decided to continue the existing restrictions to contain the pandemic in the state. The district-wise restrictions based on the severity load will continue. There will be lockdown-like curbs on Sunday, February 6. Only essential services will be allowed on that day across the state.

The meeting also took note of the slight dip in Covid spread in the state, especially in Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod. The state reported 42,154 positive cases at a test positivity rate of 42% on Monday.

There were 729 deaths reported on the day. It included 638 deaths approved after relatives of the dead filed an appeal for inclusion in Covid death category, 81 deaths in the recent days and 10 reported in the last 24 hours. Out of the total 3,57,552 cases, only 3.2% of the active cases are admitted in hospitals.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took the number of severely ill patients into consideration and assessed that the situation was under control. The chief minister directed the officers to take strong action against hospitals, including private ones, which deny treatment to seriously ill Covid patients. 

Pinarayi also instructed the officers handling the Covid war room at the Secretariat to coordinate the arrangements based on hospital and ICU admissions. He asked the health department to speed up vaccination. Currently, 84% of  eligible population above 18 years have taken the second dose and 71% in 15-17 age category the first dose.

‘Situation under control’

42.40% Kerala’s test positivity rate on Monday

Only 3.2% of 3,57,552 patients under treatment in hospitals now

3 dists Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod mark a slight dip in Covid spread

Situation under control, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid curbs Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp