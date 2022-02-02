Actor abduction case: Court refuses to grant more time for further investigation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The additional special sessions court, which is conducting the trial in the actor abduction case on Tuesday denied additional six months for further investigation into the allegations raised by director P Balachandrakumar. Instead, the court asked the prosecution to complete further investigation in a month.

Following the court directive, the prosecution filed a detailed report stating the current status of the further investigation in a sealed cover.

Denying the extension of the deadline, the court also referred to a recently disposed of a petition filed by the prosecution at the Supreme court regarding an extension of six months for the trial.“The trial commenced on January 30, 2020, and has been pending for the last two years. Considering these facts, coupled with the nature of the investigation to be done as stated in the report, one month’s time, from February 1 to March 1, is granted to complete the investigation,” the court diary stated.

The court directed the investigation officer to maintain confidentiality as part of the further probe. “The investigation officer is directed to see that the trial is being conducted in-camera proceedings and hence confidentiality shall be maintained throughout the further investigation,” stated in the court dairy. The court also cited its order dated March 3, 2020, regarding the confidential probe it ordered while the trial is going on. The case will be considered again on February 5.