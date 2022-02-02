STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala govt files appeal in HC against order deferring SilverLine related survey till Feb 7

The single judge's January 20 order had come on several pleas moved by the property owners against the laying of concrete poles, with the marking K-Rail, in their respective parcels of land.

Image for representational purposes only (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Left government has moved an appeal in the Kerala High Court challenging one of its single judge's orders deferring till February 7 the survey being carried out in connection with SilverLine project on several properties in Kottayam district of the state.

Challenging the single judge's decision, the state government has contended that there was no bar on laying concrete poles as survey marks under the Kerala Survey and Boundaries Rules or the Survey and Boundaries Act.

It has also contended that the survey being carried out was only for the purpose of marking properties for the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) study and was not for land acquisition.

Kerala government's ambitious SilverLine project, which is expected to reduce travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to around four hours, is being opposed by the opposition Congress-led UDF, which has been alleging that it was "unscientific and impractical" and will put a huge financial burden on the state.

The 540 kilometer stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod would be developed by K-Rail -- a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Railway Ministry for developing railway infrastructure in the southern state.

Starting from the state capital, SilverLine trains will have stoppages at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, and Kannur before reaching Kasaragod.

