Kerala govt replies to Guv Khan, defends Lok Ayukta Act amendment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government on Tuesday informed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan that it had proposed amendment to Section 14 of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999, through an ordinance as the provision was ‘constitutionally untenable’. The provision empowers the Lok Ayukta to remove a corrupt public official from office and deter him or her from holding the post again.

Citing the legal opinion received from the Advocate General, the government said it was empowered to amend provisions of the Lok Ayukta Act. The government also said assent of the President was not required for the amendment, as per the legal opinion it had received. The Governor had sought the government’s views after the Opposition urged him not to give assent to the Ordinance.

The Opposition had claimed that the amendment was aimed at shielding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Higher Education Minister R Bindu from the fallout of possible adverse Lok Ayukta findings.

The Lok Ayukta is currently investigating allegations of corruption and nepotism against them.

Earlier, Law Minister P Rajeeve had defended the Ordinance and maintained that the original legislation was flawed and required an amendment. He said that absolute power was constitutionally untenable and violated natural justice.