STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lok Ayukta to deliver verdict on plea against R Bindu on Friday

During the hearing on Tuesday, the government produced the files pertaining to the re-appointment of Gopinath. 

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Higher Education Minister R Bindu

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Lok Ayukta will decide on Friday whether it should open a probe against Higher Education Minister R Bindu on the basis of a case filed by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. 

Chennithala in his petition had accused the minister of misuse of power, nepotism and corruption by seeking re-appointment of Gopinath Ravindran as Kannur University Vice-chancellor and urged the anti-graft body to launch a probe against her. 

During the hearing on Tuesday, the government produced the files pertaining to the re-appointment of Gopinath. It also presented the letter written by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan asking the government whether they were considering any candidate for the post of the Vice-chancellor. The government’s lawyer said the minister had only proposed a name in response to the Governor’s letter. 

Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph observed that the minister did not recommend Gopinath’s name, but rather it was a proposal that the Governor could have either accepted or rejected. The petitioner argued that the re-appointment of Gopinath was in return for appointing the wife of Chief Minister’s political secretary K K Ragesh as an associate professor in Kannur University. 

The Lok Ayukta observed that the petitioner is yet to submit any evidence to prove that the minister misused her powers or received any favour in return from the Vice-chancellor. The petitioner had earlier argued that the notification issued on forming a search committee to pick the replacement for Gopinath was later cancelled by the university and that was done to re-appoint Gopinath. To this the Lok Ayukta wondered whether that could be termed as part of corruption. The petitioner stuck to his allegation and said truth can be brought out only through a probe by Lok Ayukta. 

After announcing that the verdict will be issued on Friday, Upa Lok Ayukta Harun-Ul-Rashid, in a lighter vein asked Prosecution Director General T A Shaji whether the government will issue an ordinance curtailing the power of the Lok Ayukta before that. The government had earlier decided to promulgate an ordinance to amend the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act to cancel its authority to remove a public servant for misusing his power.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Ayukta R Bindu
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp