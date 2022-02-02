Lok Ayukta to deliver verdict on plea against R Bindu on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Lok Ayukta will decide on Friday whether it should open a probe against Higher Education Minister R Bindu on the basis of a case filed by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Chennithala in his petition had accused the minister of misuse of power, nepotism and corruption by seeking re-appointment of Gopinath Ravindran as Kannur University Vice-chancellor and urged the anti-graft body to launch a probe against her.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the government produced the files pertaining to the re-appointment of Gopinath. It also presented the letter written by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan asking the government whether they were considering any candidate for the post of the Vice-chancellor. The government’s lawyer said the minister had only proposed a name in response to the Governor’s letter.

Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph observed that the minister did not recommend Gopinath’s name, but rather it was a proposal that the Governor could have either accepted or rejected. The petitioner argued that the re-appointment of Gopinath was in return for appointing the wife of Chief Minister’s political secretary K K Ragesh as an associate professor in Kannur University.

The Lok Ayukta observed that the petitioner is yet to submit any evidence to prove that the minister misused her powers or received any favour in return from the Vice-chancellor. The petitioner had earlier argued that the notification issued on forming a search committee to pick the replacement for Gopinath was later cancelled by the university and that was done to re-appoint Gopinath. To this the Lok Ayukta wondered whether that could be termed as part of corruption. The petitioner stuck to his allegation and said truth can be brought out only through a probe by Lok Ayukta.

After announcing that the verdict will be issued on Friday, Upa Lok Ayukta Harun-Ul-Rashid, in a lighter vein asked Prosecution Director General T A Shaji whether the government will issue an ordinance curtailing the power of the Lok Ayukta before that. The government had earlier decided to promulgate an ordinance to amend the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act to cancel its authority to remove a public servant for misusing his power.