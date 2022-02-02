STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monson Mavunkal ‘cheated’ car dealer: Fresh crime branch case

Procured six cars worth D86L, but didn’t pay

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch has registered a fresh case against conman Monson Mavunkal for cheating a car dealer in Bengaluru by procuring used luxury vehicles without paying the amount. The case, 16th to be probed by the crime branch against Monson, was registered on January 28 based on a complaint by Rajesh K, the manager of Mahabaleshwara Service Station in Bengaluru.

Rajesh alleged that Monson procured six luxury cars worth Rs 86 lakh but did not pay the amount. 
According to Crime Branch officials, Monson obtained these cars in November 2019. “Thayaraju B P is the owner of Mahabaleshwara Service Station. Monson procured these cars through Rajesh. He bought them to show off his expensive lifestyle to cheat others.

Though the vehicles belong to the luxury category, he bought them at a minimal price. Even though the Bengaluru-based firm frequently asked for money, Monson took them in confidence claiming he was a multi-million businessman,” an officer said.

As per the FIR, Monson procured a Mercedes Benz car (registration: PB-10-BU-0012) for Rs 15 lakh, Toyota Prado (KA-04-MP-3888) for Rs 11 lakh, Porsche (MH-09-NH-006) for Rs 18 lakh, Chrysler (MP-09-CD-0690) for Rs 27 lakh, and two other cars worth Rs 15 lakh each. The case was registered for cheating and criminal breach of trust. Crime Branch SP M J Sojan is the investigation officer of the case.

Meanwhile, MVD is checking the details of all the cars owned by Monson. MVD officials said the conman used around 20 cars in Kochi. Similarly, he used 10 cars at Cherthala- his native place.
“Monson mostly bought luxury cars from the pre-owned market,” an MVD official said.

