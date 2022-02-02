STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh found dead in river near Kerala's Rajakkadu village

Although a complaint was filed at the Udumbanchola police station after they went missing on Sunday, the cops couldn't find them despite conducting a search in the area for the last three days.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Three migrant workers who went missing from Idukki's Rajakkadu village three days ago were found dead in a river near the Kuthungal powerhouse on Wednesday.

The deceased -- one woman and two men -- are natives of Madhya Pradesh. Roshni (20), Ajay (20) and Dileep (22) were staying at Kuthungal for the past two weeks at a rented house. They were working as daily wagers in nearby plantations, police said.

Although a complaint was filed at the Udumbanchola police station after the trio went missing, the cops couldn't find them despite conducting a search in the area for the last three days.

On Wednesday morning, their dead bodies were found from the river near the powerhouse area by the residents in the area. Two bodies were recovered from the waterfall area in Kuthungal, while another was found trapped between rocks near the waterfall.

Upon being informed by residents in the area, Udumbanchola police and the fire officials from Nedumkandam reached the spot and took the bodies from the river.

A six-member team of migrant employees including the deceased was staying in Kuthungal for work. As per the statement given by other workers, the trio had gone to the river on Sunday evening to take bath. But did not return after that.

Police in their primary investigation said the migrant workers may have been caught in river currents, leading to their drowning. The investigation is on.

