Treatment denial to renal patients: Veena George vows action

The minister also initiated a meeting with the representatives of various private hospitals in the district to discuss the concerns of patients who were denied treatment in the wake of Covid pandemic.

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:42 AM

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Based on the report published by TNIE on February 1 on the deliberate denial of treatment to Covid positive renal patients by some hospitals, Health Minister Veena George has directed DMOs in all districts to take action against the hospital authorities who deny treatment to Covid positive patients who are suffering from other ailments. 

The minister also initiated a meeting with the representatives of various private hospitals in the district to discuss the concerns of patients who were denied treatment in the wake of Covid pandemic. Minister said: “Getting treatment and proper medicines are very important and hence denying them to patients is not acceptable. Strict action will be taken against the hospitals denying treatment to patients.”

