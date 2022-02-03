Actress abduction case: Dileep approaches Kerala HC challenging further investigation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Dileep, accused in 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court challenging further investigation in the case. The "sham further investigation" is if allowed to be carried, "infringes the right of a fair trial, and is an abuse of the process of the law", said Dileep in his petition.

He sought to quash the report on the further investigation based on the fresh developments filed by the crime branch before the trial court. Further investigation in the case, which is already nearing the end of the trial, started when director Balachandrakumar came forward with fresh allegations against the Dileep.

The petition also sought to declare that the further investigation carried out was illegal and direct the trial court to proceed with the trial. The petitioner alleged that the further investigation is tainted and the prosecution is attempting to sabotage the trial in the case.

The order granting permission to conduct a further investigation by the trial court is also unsustainable as it is against the judgment of the Supreme Court against conducting a further inquiry after charges framed in a case.

The motive in filing a petition by the investigating officer, that too on the date on which the officer was scheduled to be examined as the last witness on the side of the prosecution, was only for grabbing another opportunity to fabricate new evidence against Dileep so as to rectify the lacuna in the case.

"In the name of further investigation what is being carried out is a series of vindictive acts by a set of police officers including very senior officers. They also foist a case against the petitioner and all other male members of his family and few persons who are closely associated with him," Dileep stated.