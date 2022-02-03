Cyriac Joseph intervened to save relative in Sr Abhaya murder case: KT Jaleel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former minister and MLA KT Jaleel who had to quit towards the end of the last LDF government’s tenure following a Lok Ayukta order accusing him of nepotism sharpened his attack against Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Thomas.

He published a CBI report that said Justice Joseph while serving as the chief justice of Karnataka High Court had watched the narcoanalysis video of the accused in the Sister Abhaya murder case by visiting the Forensic Science Lab, Bengaluru.

Going a step further, Jaleel alleged that the brother of Fr Thomas Kottoor, the first accused in the case, is married to the sister of the wife of “the hero in the story”, i.e. Justice Cyriac Joseph. In a Facebook post, he also thanked Jomon Puthenpurackal, the human rights activist who had fought for justice in Sister Abhaya case, for the information.

In the Facebook post titled ‘Wages of sin are on the way’, Jaleel alleged that Justice Cyriac Joseph made a surprise visit to the FSL, Bengaluru where the narcoanalysis test was conducted on the accused including his relative while serving as the chief justice of Karnataka High Court. He also shared the statement by Dr S Malini, who was the assistant director of the lab, given to the CBI SP Nandakumar Nair in which she had detailed the visit by Justice Joseph.

Malini in her statement said Justice Cyriac Joseph visited the FSL on May 23, 2008. She said he was briefed about all proceedings of narcoanalysis including the conversion of recorded video tape to CD format. She also said Justice Joseph visited Bowring & Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru the next day to personally witness the narcoanalysis test performed on SIMI activist Sibili, an accused in another case. She said the CJ was happy with the work done by her and team and even recorded his appreciation in the register.

Petition seeks consent for contempt action

Kochi: BJP state spokesperson Sandeep Vachaspathi on Wednesday approached the Advocate General(AG) seeking permission to initiate contempt of court proceedings against former minister K T Jaleel over his controversial remarks against the Lok Ayukta. Jaleel has flayed the Lok Ayukta and said that Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph had intervened in the appointment of Vice-Chancellor of MG University. The petition stated that Jaleel had undermined the prestige of Kerala High Court and hence should be hauled up for criminal contempt.