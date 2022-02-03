STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Day after backing SilverLine, Congress chief in Kerala K Sudhakaran makes U-turn

"What I said on Wednesday is that I will support K Rail provided the state government convinces the people. My words were distorted," said Sudhakaran.

Published: 03rd February 2022 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran

K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after state Congress president K Sudhakaran favoured the SilverLine project, he backtracked on Thursday.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday, Sudhakaran claimed that his words were twisted. Unleashing a tirade against finance minister K N Balagopal, Sudhakaran alleged that the state government misled the people even before the Centre issuing sanction for the project.

Sudhakaran was forced to retract his earlier statement after drawing flak within the party. Also, his political detractors took up the issue.

The Kannur MP who is in New Delhi to attend the budget session of the Parliament told reporters that the central government has not given the green flag for the SilverLine project and that Balagopal has been misleading the public.

"Our state, Kerala, is a small corridor which has limitations for development. What I said on Wednesday is that I will support K Rail provided the state government convinces the people. My words were distorted. The Congress party has not changed its stand in favour of the SilverLine project," said Sudhakaran.

Casting serious aspersions against Balagopal, the state Congress chief maintained that he requires treatment as it was foolish of him to state that an environment impact study was not required for the SilverLine project.

“The UDF had initiated a study on the feasibility of the mega project and had highlighted how it is going to adversely affect the state. Why did the state government not give publicity on the Detailed Project Report? There are lots of loopholes. Metroman E Sreedharan who is the last word when it comes to the railway sector had not endorsed it," added Sudhakaran.

