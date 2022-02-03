Kerala IAS officer, arrested in gold smuggling case, opens up about the scandal in his tell-all autobiography

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The autobiography of senior IAS officer M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who was arrested by the ED for his alleged involvement with the racket that conducted gold smuggling through diplomatic channels, will hit stands soon. The autobiography titled Aswathamavu: Verum Oru Aana (Aswathamavu is only an elephant) is published by DC books and the book is expected to hit the market by this weekend or early next week.

The autobiography of Sivasankar, who is currently posted as principal secretary at the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, carries detailed accounts of his arrest in October 2020 and life in prison in the next three months. In the book, Sivasankar describes Swapna Suresh who was the mastermind of the gold smuggling racket as his ‘former friend’. “I was shell shocked to learn about the illegal activities of Swapna Suresh who had been a close friend for the last three years,” the officer tells in the book, excerpts of which were published in the February edition of Pachakuthira literary magazine released on Thursday.

Sivasankar admits that Swapna had sought his help to release the baggage confiscated at the airport, but, he didn’t intervene. “I told them Customs have their own rules of handling these cases and it is not proper on my part to intervene in the case,” Sivasankar writes while narrating about the visit by Swapna Suresh and her husband Jayasankar to his house on July 4, 2020, seeking help. On the next day, Customs officials opened the diplomatic baggage with clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs and confiscated the gold concealed.

A detailed account of the interrogation by ED and Customs are part of the book which also alleges that additional solicitor general had lied in the court to ensure that his anticipatory bail application would be rejected. “How casually he (ASG from Delhi) told the court that I was the mastermind and kingpin of gold smuggling. Though I was close to Swapna and family there was no evidence to link me with the case. Even today, there is nothing to connect me with the case. What might have compelled the government lawyer to lie to the court?” Sivasankar asks.

M Sivasankar, who had been arrested in the gold smuggling case, was released on bail on February 4, 2021, after 98 days of custody. After 17 months, his suspension was revoked in January, this year