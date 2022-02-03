STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lok Ayukta Ordinance: Kerala govt awaits Guv Khan's nod before Assembly session

Cabinet decides to recommend convening of session only after obtaining assent, it is learnt

Published: 03rd February 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, left, with governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, left, with governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After clarifying before Governor Arif Mohammed Khan why it intended to effect an amendment to the Lok Ayukta Act through an Ordinance, the government is awaiting gubernatorial assent to the proposed executive order. 

Though the next assembly session was tentatively planned to begin from February 18, the cabinet that met online on Wednesday, has reportedly decided to recommend convening the session only after obtaining the Governor’s assent to the Ordinance.

The Opposition had severely criticised the amendment and had urged the Governor not to give his assent to the Ordinance. The government had on Tuesday informed the Governor that it had proposed amendment to Section 14 of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999, through an Ordinance as the provision was ‘constitutionally untenable’. The provision empowers the Lok Ayukta to remove a corrupt public official from office and deter him or her from holding the post again.

Cabinet decisions
The cabinet decided to set up 28 additional fast track special courts to try cases charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. With this, the number of POCSO fast track special courts in the state has increased to 56.  Posts will be created in these new courts following the staff pattern and appointment procedure in the existing fast track POCSO courts in 14 districts. 

The cabinet also decided to create posts for the smooth functioning of fisheries stations in Alappuzha, Ponnani, Azhikode (Thrissur) and Kasaragod.  K Ajith Kumar has been appointed as Kannur District Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor. The cabinet also decided to take back 70 cents of land from the 50 acre allotted to Palakkad Medical College.

Comments

