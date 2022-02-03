Quality of research publications: Kerala University doesn't seem to 'CARE'?

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Majority of the research supervisors in the University of Kerala, who were granted recognition after June 2019, were chosen on the basis of research publications in journals that do not figure in the University Grants Commission- Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics (UGC-CARE) list, an RTI reply by the varsity has revealed.

It was with the aim of raising research standards that the UGC directed universities that research publications only in journals indexed in the UGC-CARE list should be considered for any academic purpose with effect from June 14, 2019. Hundreds of verified and genuine journals have been compiled under the UGC-CARE list and are used as a benchmark by various universities.

Surprisingly, the University of Kerala, which has implemented successive UGC regulations, stated in its RTI reply that "recognition as research supervisor is granted to those applicants whose articles have been published in journals approved by the (university’s) PG-Board of Studies". The RTI response, accessed by TNIE, also went on to state that the publications should satisfy the relevant norms laid down in the University of Kerala Regulations - 2016.

The RTI query had sought a list of research supervisors in the disciplines of humanities and social sciences, chosen after June 2019, when the UGC-CARE list was made mandatory. “Most of the research publications by the 33 research supervisors, who were selected after June 2019, were published in non-UGC-CARE journals,” said the RTI applicant, who requested anonymity.

While most of the research supervisors had both their papers published in non-UGC-CARE journals, some of the articles were published in journals that were neither in the UGC-CARE list nor in the PG Board of Studies list, the RTI response revealed.

"The PG Board of Studies' list of journals includes a majority of those listed by UGC- CARE along with a few local journals as well. Some of these local journals are non-peer-reviewed. Most of the research supervisors have conveniently used this option," said the RTI applicant.

'No compromise on quality'

Meanwhile, the university has strongly defended the quality of journals listed and approved by the varsity’s PG Board of studies. According to S Naseeb, convener of the Syndicate Standing Committee on Academics and Research, UGC has prescribed minimum standards for research publications through the UGG-CARE list but the final decision has to be taken by the university concerned.

"The university tries its best to implement UGC directions issued from time to time. However, there are certain limitations to the number of research papers that can be published only in UGC-CARE listed journals. It is in this context that publication in peer-reviewed journals is also considered," Naseeb said.

He added that only those research publications in journals, the quality of which have been thoroughly cross-checked by the chairman of the Board of Studies, are considered by the university.

Purpose behind norms set by UGC