Rs 250 crore package for Karuvannur Coop Bank

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: MK Kannan, vice-chairman of Kerala Bank, on Wednesday said that a Rs 250-crore rescue package through consortium of banks would soon be sanctioned for Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank.

Speaking to the press here, Kannan said that Rs 100 crore out of the Rs 250 crore would be disbursed in the first phase and 25 per cent would be used to pay back investors who need to withdraw the fund.

“A meeting was held last month in connection with the crisis management of Karuvannur bank. We expect the government order to be out by February 8. Once the official procedures are done, Rs 100 crore will be disbursed to resolve the issues,” Kannan said. He said more than 100 cooperative banks expressed willingness in joining the consortium formed to save Karuvannur bank.

As per the plan, loan amount of about `90 crore would be taken over by Kerala Bank. Meanwhile, the bank, under administrator rule, has been disbursing funds to the investors in need by issuing 30 tokens per day.