STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Soosa Pakiam resigns, Thomas Netto is new head of Latin Archdiocese

Monsignor Thomas J Netto has been appointed the new archbishop of Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 03rd February 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

New Latin Archbishop Thomas Netto receiving decorations from his predecessor M Soosa Pakiam at the St Joseph’s Cathedral at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Monsignor Thomas J Netto has been appointed the new archbishop of Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram. The announcement was made by incumbent M Soosa Pakiam during the Holy Mass at St Joseph’s Cathedral at Palayam here on Wednesday. 

Netto, 57, is the second archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram archdiocese. He is known for his oratory and writing skills and had a key role in the publication of diocesan mouthpiece Jeevanum Velichavum.   

The Holy Mass on Wednesday was to commemorate the ordination of Soosa Pakiam as a bishop 32 years ago. Netto’s appointment was announced about 4.15pm, exactly when the Pope’s order was announced in Rome. The date of the episcopal consecration or the installation of the new archbishop will be decided by the diocesan senate, a priests’ forum, shortly. The ceremony is expected within a month.  

The senate will also discuss the conduct of the ceremony in the wake of the pandemic. Though the Pope has accepted Soosa Pakiam’s resignation, the latter will continue to be in charge until the consecration of his successor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp