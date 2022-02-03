Soosa Pakiam resigns, Thomas Netto is new head of Latin Archdiocese

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Monsignor Thomas J Netto has been appointed the new archbishop of Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram. The announcement was made by incumbent M Soosa Pakiam during the Holy Mass at St Joseph’s Cathedral at Palayam here on Wednesday.

Netto, 57, is the second archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram archdiocese. He is known for his oratory and writing skills and had a key role in the publication of diocesan mouthpiece Jeevanum Velichavum.

The Holy Mass on Wednesday was to commemorate the ordination of Soosa Pakiam as a bishop 32 years ago. Netto’s appointment was announced about 4.15pm, exactly when the Pope’s order was announced in Rome. The date of the episcopal consecration or the installation of the new archbishop will be decided by the diocesan senate, a priests’ forum, shortly. The ceremony is expected within a month.

The senate will also discuss the conduct of the ceremony in the wake of the pandemic. Though the Pope has accepted Soosa Pakiam’s resignation, the latter will continue to be in charge until the consecration of his successor.