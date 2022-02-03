STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tusker died after eating cracker-filled fruit: Report

The postmortem report said that there were injuries in the elephant’s mouth and its teeth were also damaged after it ate the cracker-stuffed fruit. 

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The post-mortem report of the 30-year-old wild tusker that was found dead in Kurumpanmoozhy, has stated that it died after eating a cracker-stuffed fruit planted for killing wild boars.  

“Due to the injuries, it could not take food for a week leading to its death. During the autopsy, only mud was found inside the stomach, “ the report said. 

