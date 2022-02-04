STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adoor Gopalakrishnan to donate 13.5 cents land for LIFE Mission

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will donate land for LIFE Mission, the free housing programme of state government. 

Published: 04th February 2022 06:34 AM

Adoor Gopalakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will donate land for LIFE Mission, the free housing programme of state government. Adoor’s decision came after Local Self Government Minister M V Govindan’s recent appeal to affluent people to part with land for the mission.

The government also launched a campaign for this — “Manasodithiri Mannu”.  The filmmaker will donate 13.5 cents of land at Thoovayoor in Adoor, his native place. When Adoor expressed his wish over phone, the minister visited his house and thanked him.

Adoor told the minister that it was not a donation but his responsibility to the state. He said his daughter Aswathi, an IPS officer, wholeheartedly welcomed the idea. The minister said that Adoor’s decision is an encouragement to the government. More kindhearted people, including those in the film field, should join the campaign, he said.

Adoor’s decision came after Local Self Government Minister M V Govindan’s recent appeal to affluent people to part with land for the mission. The government has also launched a campaign for this - “Manasodithiri Mannu”.  

