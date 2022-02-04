Dileep approaches Kerala HC, says further probe is to sabotage ongoing trial

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Dileep, accused in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case, on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court challenging further investigation in the case, saying it is a bid to sabotage the ongoing trial. The “sham investigation, if allowed to be carried out further, will infringe the right to a fair trial and is an abuse of the process of law”, Dileep said in his petition.

He sought to quash the report on the recent investigation based on the fresh developments filed by the crime branch before the trial court. Further investigation in the case, which is already nearing the end of the trial, started when director P Balachandrakumar came forward with fresh allegations against Dileep.

The petition also sought to declare that the further investigation being carried out is illegal and direct the trial court to proceed with the trial. The petitioner alleged that the further investigation is tainted and the prosecution is trying to sabotage the trial in the case. The order granting permission to conduct a further investigation by the trial court is also unsustainable as it is against the judgment of the Supreme Court against conducting a further inquiry after charges are framed in a case.

The motive behind filing a petition by the investigating officer, that too on the date on which the officer was scheduled to be examined as the last witness on the side of the prosecution, was only for grabbing another opportunity to fabricate new evidence against Dileep to rectify the lacunae in the case.

“In the name of further investigation, what is being carried out is a series of vindictive acts by a set of police officers including very senior officers. They also want to foist a case against the petitioner and all other male members of his family and a few persons who are closely associated with him,” the petition stated.

Dileep’s phones to be sent to T’Puram lab

Kochi: The Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate court, which is considering the murder conspiracy case against actor Dileep and others, on Thursday ordered to send the six mobile phones used by the actor, his friends and relatives to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Thiruvananthapuram without opening them. The prosecution had said the phones should be opened in the presence of the accused or their lawyers in court. It also sought opening the phones in the trial court to avoid complaints of manipulation.

Hearing on anticipatory bail petition today

Kochi: The High Court on Thursday adjourned to Friday the final hearing on the anticipatory bail pleas of actor Dileep and other accused persons in the alleged conspiracy to murder officers probing the 2017 actor assault case. During Thursday’s hearing, Dileep’s counsel B Raman Pillai said the new case was an attempt to fabricate evidence against the actor. The court orally observed that the prosecution had some evidence against them. “They interrogated you and built up a case. Conspiracy is an offence but it is difficult to prove as it is often hatched behind closed doors,” the court said.