ED quizzes actor Kannada actress Akshara Reddy in gold smuggling case

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kannada-Tamil film actor and model Akshara Reddy was questioned by Enforcement Directorate officials in connection with the Nedumbassery gold smuggling case.

She was questioned at the Kozhikode office of ED on Thursday. The gold smuggling case was filed in 2013, which involved Faiz T K, a native of Vadakara here. On September 19, 2013, two burqa-clad women were caught smuggling 20 kg of gold through Kochi airport.

The investigation team arrested the main accused Faiz and two Customs officials in connection with the smuggling case later. Investigators had found out that Faiz had links with film personalities. Officials suspected that Faiz was using the money earned through gold smuggling in film industry.