Kerala govt forced my hand on VC for Kannur University: Guv Khan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Governor’s offce on Thursday said that it was the government that stalled the process for selection of a new Vice-Chancellor for Kannur University and recommended a second term for Gopinath Ravindran.

In the statement, Arif Mohammed Khan’s office said that the process for selecting the new VC had begun on October 27, 2021 with the constitution of a selection committee. On 21st November 2021, the Chief Minister deputed his legal advisor K K Raveendranath to meet the Governor.

He conveyed the government’s desire to reappoint Gopinath Ravindran and informed that a formal request to this effect from the Minister for Higher Education was on the way to Raj Bhavan, the statement said.

When Khan said the proposal was “legally untenable”, the CM’s legal adviser replied that it was on the basis of the opinion of the Advocate General (AG). The Governor then insisted that the legal opinion should have the seal and signature of the AG, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister R Bindu’s letter highlighting Ravindran’s capabilities and desirability to be appointed for another term as Vice Chancellor reached the Raj Bhavan on November 22, 2021. She also requested cancellation of the notification inviting applications for the post and requested the Governor to reappoint Ravindran for a second term. Two officials from the Chief Minister’s Office met him on November 22, 2021, and submitted the signed legal opinion of the AG which said there was no legal bar in reappointing Ravindran.

‘Min forwarded AG’s opinion to Raj Bhavan’

T’Puram: The AG also opined that the age bar of 60 years fixed in the Kannur University Act was contrary to UGC regulations and hence inapplicable. “This opinion of the AG was also forwarded separately to the Raj Bhavan by the Minister for Higher Education on 22.11.2021 itself. In the light of the legal opinion thus received from the AG, the file was processed and the Governor agreed to accept the proposal of the Higher Education Minister,” the statement said.

On the same day, the Governor’s office received another letter from Bindu stating that as Pro-Chancellor, she was proposing the name of Ravindran to the post for a second term from November 24, 2011. The Raj Bhavan’s clarification was in response to reports in a section of the media that Ravindran was reappointed on the directions of the Governor.

“The argument in the news reports that the ‘Minister had only proposed a name in response to the Governor’s letter’, is far from the truth, which is clear from the chronology of events,” the statement said and added that this was also mentioned in the Governor’s letter to Chief Minister December 8, 2021.