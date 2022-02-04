Son posts ad to repay father’s debt to old pal named Louis, five ‘Louises’ pop up

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In an attempt to pay off his late father’s debt, Nasar advertised in a newspaper seeking one Louis from Kollam, whom his father, Abdulla, owes a sum. But putting Nasar in a quandary, as many as five Louises contacted him claiming to be the real one.

The incident related to the debt took place in Dubai in the 1980s when Abdulla, of Madanvila in Perumathura, borrowed Rs 22,000 from Louis, his roommate, as he needed money to survive and search for a job. Abdulla finally got a job in a quarry, shifted his place, and eventually lost contact with Louis. Years later, Abdulla retired from his job and returned home. On his deathbed, on January 23, Abdulla entrusted his son to repay the debt.

However, the whereabouts of Louis were still unknown to both father and son, except that his brother’s name was Baby. Pinning hopes on that piece of information, Nasar placed the advertisement on January 31 requesting ‘Either Louis or his younger brother Baby from Kollam’ to get in touch with him. But his plan did not work out as intended.

As five claimants appeared on the scene, one of Abdulla’s friends recognised that all were fake Louises trying their luck. “It was my father’s will to repay the money to the man who helped him years ago. We had already searched for Louis by contacting our acquaintances in Kollam, which did not elicit any result. I will go ahead with networking to find the real Louis,” Nasar said.