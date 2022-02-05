STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19: Kerala issues detailed guidelines for international travellers

Published: 05th February 2022 04:46 PM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Only symptomatic persons among international travellers to Kerala need to take the Covid-19 test, according to the modified guidelines issued by the state health department. 

Symptomatic persons should take the RT-PCR test at their own cost and take further action as per the result. This is applicable for all travellers irrespective of their duration of stay in Kerala.

The covid review meeting chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to amend the guidelines based on the requests from travellers and the recommendation of the expert committee, Health Minister Veena George has said. She asked the travellers to abide by the guidelines to ensure the safety of self, family and society.

The government will conduct free random testing of two per cent of international travellers in every flight irrespective of the country of departure. The selection of passengers will be made by the airline staff.

Home quarantine is 'advisable' for all travellers. "They must continue self-health monitoring for seven days from the arrival date and, if symptoms develop, shall undergo testing. They shall follow strict covid appropriate behaviour. It is advisable to avoid attending congregation, closed spaces gathering and crowding," say the guidelines.

The samples of all international travellers who are tested positive for the RT-PCR test will be sent for whole genomic sequencing. The treatment of Covid positive travellers will be as per the existing guidelines. Covid testing using rapid antigen test on the eighth day of arrival is advisable for the safety of the passenger, it said.

