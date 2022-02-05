STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM to go ahead with Lokayukta ordinance, hold talks with CPI

The party secretariat which met on Friday decided to wait for the Governor’s decision on the ordinance. 

Published: 05th February 2022 06:41 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In spite of mounting criticism and opposition from within the Left, the CPM leadership has decided to go ahead with the ordinance amending the Lok Ayukta Act. 

The party secretariat which met on Friday decided to wait for the Governor’s decision on the ordinance. 
The CPM has also decided to hold talks with the CPI which raised major objections against the ordinance. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri  Balakrishnan said the LDF will discuss the ordinance. 

“The CPM will hold talks with the CPI over the ordinance. The CPM and CPI do hold bilateral talks on all issues. There are no unresolvable issues between the two parties. When the ordinance came before the cabinet, no party opposed the same,” said Kodiyeri.

When the legislation comes before the assembly, political parties can propose amendments and revisions. If feasible, those provisions will be incorporated in the legislation, he added. “No comments” was Kodiyeri’s response to the question whether it was right for the CPI to raise public criticism after remaining silent in the cabinet meeting. 

CPI hasn’t raised concerns on SilverLine: Kodiyeri
The CPI has not raised concerns about the SilverLine project, said Kodiyeri. “The CPI just stated that the government should address the concerns raised by people about the project. Those will be addressed,” said Kodiyeri. 

